All Diablo IV editions, compared and explained

Diablo IV is set to launch on June 5 to the world across multiple platforms. The game is highly anticipated, and Blizzard is making sure that there are several different versions for players to choose from. Each edition of the game offers unique rewards and benefits for specific price points. Let’s break down all the editions of Diablo IV, their rewards, and which one is right for you.

Diablo IV Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Diablo IV is the lowest price point to experience the game. It is perfect for those who want to earn a few goodies, but not commit to a high cost or playing the game early. The Standard Edition goes for $69.99.

Preordering the Standard Edition of Diablo IV and on any platform will grant you access to the following benefits:

Early access to open betas (First early beta access starts on March 17)

The Standard Edition of Diablo IV is available on all platforms and grants the following:

Digital copy of Diablo IV game

Light Bearer Mount in Diablo IV

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Diablo IV Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo IV is best purchased by those who want to earn a lot of the rewards, early access to the game, and can afford a slightly higher price point. The Digital Deluxe Edition goes for $89.99.

Preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo IV and on any platform will grant you access to the following benefits:

Early access to open betas (First early beta access starts on March 17)

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo IV release date

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo IV is available on all platforms and grants the following:

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass unlock

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV

Temptation Mount in Diablo IV

Light Bearer Mount in Diablo IV

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set in Diablo Immortal

Digital copy of Diablo IV game

Diablo IV Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of Diablo IV is for those fans who want every reward possible, early access to the game, and extra goodies during the launch of the game, and can also afford the extra cash. The Ultimate Edition goes for $99.99.

Preordering the Ultimate Edition of Diablo IV and on any platform will grant you access to the following benefits:

Early access to open betas (First early beta access starts on March 17)

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo IV release date

The Ultimate Edition of Diablo IV is available on all platforms and grants the following:

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo IV – includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic

Wings of the Creator Emote in Diablo IV

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV

Temptation Mount in Diablo IV

Light Bearer Mount in Diablo IV

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set in Diablo Immortal

Digital copy of Diablo IV game

Diablo IV Collector’s Box

