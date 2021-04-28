All different Wood locations in Genshin Impact for the Serenitea Pot

Now that players can build their own homes in Genshin Impact, they will need lots of resources for each item of furniture or building that they wish to add. There are quite a few different types that need to be collected from different areas of the map.

In this guide, we will show you great places to farm all the different types of wood you will need to make the furnishing you want. The different types of wood are as follows:

Pine

Cuihua

Fir

Birch

Sandbearer

Where to get Pine Wood

Players can get Pine Wood by traveling to the south of Wuwang Hill, just to the southeast of Qingce Village in Liyue. Here, they will find a small path that runs up the hill, surrounded by pine trees. The trees have dark green leaves, and dark brown trunks.

Where to get Cuihua Wood

Players can get Cuihua Wood quite readily around the Stormbearer Mountains, or near the Dadaupa Gorge region. Both of them have plentiful fruit trees, although the Stormbearer Mountains is probably the better spot thanks to a lot of apple and sunsettia trees grown in a pretty small area.

Where to get Fir Wood

Fir Wood can be found near the teleport point in the Stormbearer Mountains in Mondstadt. There is quite a lot of Fir Wood to be found in this area. The trees have a dark green, almost blue tinge to their leaves, with dark bark on the trunks.

Where to get Birch Wood

Birch Wood can be found to the southwest of Cape Oath in Mondstadt. The trees are bright green, with pale bark and dark stripes on it. They are extremely distinctive, and lots of them grow in this area.

Where to get Sandbearer Wood

Sandbearer Wood can be found all around the area of Liyue near the southwest of Mt. Tianheng, and the southeast of Lingju Pass. This area is filled with trees that have bright, autumnal-looking leaves and dark trunks. This is where you can get Sandbearer Wood.