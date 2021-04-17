Where to find Apples in Genshin Impact – apple locations

Apples are a food resource in Genshin Impact that you can find in the wild. They will restore 300 health if you eat them, and are used in recipes like the Satisfying Salad and the Supreme Wisdom.

To find Apples, you will need to find an Apple Tree, and these can be quite rare. We do have the locations of some Apple Trees marked on the maps below for you, in Mondstadt and one in Liyue.

If you get lucky, you can also find Apples while scavenging. Anything you see a box or barrel with a small gleam of light on it, make sure you search it for different random food item drops.

Mondstadt Apple Trees

Stormbearer Mountains #1

Stormbearer Mountain #2

Stormbearer Mountain #3

Dawn Winery

Liyue Apple Trees

Guili Plains

To make harvesting Apples easier, you can just hit the tree with your sword to knock them to the ground. You also don’t need to do any special to get them, and no elemental interaction is needed to harvest them.

Farming these spots every couple of days should yield 10 to 15 Apples each time, and it’s a good idea to keep a steady supply of them, as you never know when you might need them.

Apples are required for recipes like Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss, Satisfying Salad, and Northern Apple Strew. They can also be needed for the Marvelous Merchandise event, a common rotating event that will appear in the game every few months.