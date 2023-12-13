All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes in December 2023

Getting new decor or furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley often involves time, effort, and money. However, an opportunity comes once in a blue moon for players to redeem a code and get a bunch of goodies for free.

Redeeming codes in DDV is a way to get free outfits, furniture, or skins. To say that you just need to input the code and get freebies would be an oversimplification. Though many codes have been made available by the Disney Dreamlight Valley team over the past couple of years, they don’t last forever. As such, it’s hard to keep track of the working codes and expired codes. This guide offers a glimpse at all currently active codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of December 2023.

DDV: All Working Codes in December 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is every active code for Disney Dreamlight Valley:

PIXL : Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, and Coin-op Game

: Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, and Coin-op Game PRIDE20231 : A Gleam Tee

: A Gleam Tee PRIDE20232 : An Illuminate Tee

: An Illuminate Tee PRIDE20233 : A Shine Tee

: A Shine Tee PRIDE20234 : A Shimmer Tee

: A Shimmer Tee PRIDE20235: A Glow Tee

A Glow Tee PRIDE20236: A Radiate Tee

A Radiate Tee PRIDE20237: A Bright Tee

A Bright Tee PRIDE20238: A Dazzle Tee

A Dazzle Tee DDVBPACK : Celebration backpack

: Celebration backpack DDVBALLOON: Balloon Arch and Balloon Clusters gift bundle

Balloon Arch and Balloon Clusters gift bundle DDVHEADBAND: Minnie Mouse ears

Related: DreamSnaps Challenge in DDV – October 25: Trick or Treat in Dreamlight Valley

DDV: All Expired Codes in December 2023

Here is every expired code for Disney Dreamlight Valley:

AUTUMNBUNDLE : Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants, two Pampas Grass Jugs, and two Bountiful Marigold Baskets

: Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants, two Pampas Grass Jugs, and two Bountiful Marigold Baskets CENTENNIAL: Melting Platinum Minnie Ears

Melting Platinum Minnie Ears DREAMLIGHTPARK: Magical Recycler

Magical Recycler FOFSOUVENIR: 5x gold ingots, 5x iron ingots, and 5x tinkering parts

5x gold ingots, 5x iron ingots, and 5x tinkering parts FOFCRAFTYKIT: 5x clay, 5x cotton, and 5x fabric

5x clay, 5x cotton, and 5x fabric FOFTROPHY: 150x Moonstones

150x Moonstones FOFLOSHARD: 5x Night shards, 5x Dream shards

5x Night shards, 5x Dream shards FOFGLITTER: 150x Moonstones

150x Moonstones FOFLOGEMS: 3x diamond, 3x sapphire, and 3x ruby

3x diamond, 3x sapphire, and 3x ruby FOFSUCCESS: 8x pumpkins

8x pumpkins FOFSURPRISEKIT: 15x glass, 15x snowballs, and 15x hardwood

15x glass, 15x snowballs, and 15x hardwood GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM: Golden Potato

Golden Potato OCEANVIEW: Minimalist Surfboards, Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, and Lightning Strike Wagon

How to Redeem a Code in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot Gamepur

So, now that the code is in your hands, it’s time to redeem it. Now, where exactly does Disney Dreamlight Valley hide that code redemption button? To redeem codes in DDV, follow these steps: