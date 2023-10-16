Best Spooky Furniture for Halloween Decor in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, personalizing your Valley is a top priority. Each Villager enjoys a bespoke home, which can be fully adorned with furniture and décor that matches your taste. However, when the Halloween season arrives, everything takes a thrilling turn.

DDV offers a treasure trove of Halloween-themed furniture and decorations to give your Valley the spookiest makeover possible. After all, everything needs to be ready for the 31st when every Disney character in the Valley decides it’s time to go trick or treating.

DDV Halloween Furniture: Pumpkins. All the Pumpkins.

Image by Gamepur

There’s no way to decorate for Halloween without pumpkins; it simply feels wrong. The pumpkin carving tradition hasn’t reached DDV, but a girl can dream.

While some cozy games throw in one piece of pumpkin decor and call it a day, DDV was on a mission to deliver. With the Friendly Jack-O-Lantern, the Happy Jack-O-Lantern, the Pumpkin Stack, and even two Mickey-themed pumpkins. You know there’s no way I’m not placing Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lanterns all over Mickey Mouse’s house.

Pumpkins are a symbol of Halloween, and these five pumpkins are the best pieces of decor both for indoor and outdoor Halloween decoration.

DDV Halloween Decor: Trees & Vegetation

Image by Gamepur

The leaves fall during the spooky season, so bare trees are the way to go. In Disney Dreamlight Valley’s furniture repertoire, you’ll find many bare, dead, snowy, and web-snared trees. Placing a couple around the Valley will evoke a sinister aura.

However, there’s another type of tree that looks especially good in the Valley and exudes Halloween vibes: the Sinister tree. While the picture only shows the Slender Sinister Fir, many magenta trees marinate perfectly well with the Halloween vibes in DDV.

Plus, the moss-covered rocks of the Forgotten Lands add the perfect spooky touch to the scene. Scatter them haphazardly or position them alongside a path for the ultimate Halloween ambiance.

DDV Halloween Decor: Cauldrons, Speakers & Surprise Boxes

Image by Gamepur

Thanks to the latest Haunted Star Path, there’s a lot of new Halloween Decor that works indoors and outdoors. And, sure, you can expand your house to have multiple stories and fit the many pieces of Halloween-themed furniture inside. Still, it doesn’t hurt to highlight the most unique pieces available.

The Scary Surprise Boxes and Spooky Speakers are a unique addition to DDV’s Halloween decor, especially since it’s something we’ve never seen in other cozy games before. Every farming sim out there has had its run of Halloween items, but we’ve never seen a black cat jump out of a box before. They’re both ingeniously crafted items.

On the other hand, the Heavy Iron Cauldron feels like a must-have witchy piece of furniture. How could any Disney witch live without it?

DDV Halloween Furniture: Pumpkin-Based Decor

Image by Gamepur

Once again, pumpkins take the spotlight during Halloween, especially in DDV. While carved pumpkins are fun, they can get repetitive and dull. That’s why the DDV creative team created a series of pumpkin-based decor. When you can’t stand the sight of a basic pumpkin anymore, try filling a basket, ornating pennants, or stacking a bunch of them together. It worked for the best items in Animal Crossing: New Horizon, right?

These items may not seem like much on their own, but they create tremendous spooky vibes in your Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Mansion. The Autumn Harvest Pennants look exceptionally well outside any gates or Elegant Gazebos.

DDV Halloween: Fences, Lightning and Archways

Image by Gamepur

I know these are all quite dull items. No one actually cares about fences, lightning, and pavement. Still, all of these items contribute to creating a spooky aura. Either the Metal Spike Fence or Iron Spike and Brick Fence pair beautifully with the Halloween furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While the Metal Spike is more scary, the Iron Spike and Brick Fence have more of a fancy Haunted Mansion vibe.

If you can, illuminate most of the front and backyard with the Wooden Lampost with Yellow Light, but add a touch of Purple Wrought Iron Streetlamp in the entrance for some extra spookiness.

Adding mossy stones next to the paths can make them look extra Halloweeny. Still, the Sinister Brick Road is the material to go for Halloween decorations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

DDV Halloween: Best Items to Decorate

Image by Gamepur

These three items aren’t Halloween Decor but work magnificently well with Halloween-themed furniture in DDV. The Underse Seat is odd, but when placed in the Forgotten Lands’ dark lightning, it can look like a purple pumpkin. Sadly, we can’t grow hybrid crops in Dreamlight Valley, but we can always pretend.

Related: Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Elegant Gazebo works magic for an elegant Halloween Haunted Mansion look, especially when paired with the Autumn Harvest Pennants. Plus, the Mossy Base looks spooky for either a front or backyard.