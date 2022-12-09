All Doritos Triangle Island chest locations in Fortnite

Fortnite has been all-in on crossovers as of late, partnering with several other gaming and film franchises to deliver a swath of memorable skins. However, the biggest surprise is its collaboration with Doritos in the form of a pepper and chip-filled Creative map. Aside from its rewarding mini-games, players can collect eight Doritos Triangle Island chests that all offer thousands of XP and possibly the next level in your Battle Pass. Here’s where to discover every Doritos Triangle Island chest in Fortnite.

Where to find Doritos Triangle Island chests in Fortnite Creative

For those wanting to enter into the Creative map, you can visit Doritos Triangle Island by heading to the Island Code tab in the Discover menu and entering the following: 3704-3339-9097. After you have dropped in, you can leave the main hub to either play its assortment of mini-games or search the area for its unique chests. The first chest you find will gift 2,000 XP, while each one picked up after gives you an additional 7,000 XP. You can find all Dorito Triangle Island chests pictured and detailed below.

Related: How much XP is needed for each level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Doritos Triangle Chest #1 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of the main hub, the first chest is on the beach that leads to the front of the volcano area. It can be found hiding between an umbrella and surfboard.

Doritos Triangle Chest #2 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left of the volcano, there are a set of triangular homes that you can mantle on. The next chest is on the chimney of a blue house in the back of the neighborhood.

Doritos Triangle Chest #3 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then make your way to the top of the volcano. On the left side, a chest sits near a set of cactuses.

Doritos Triangle Chest #4 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The right side of the volcano will also have a chest. After you have climbed its rocks, it can be spotted sitting in front of a Doritos waterfall.

Doritos Triangle Chest #5 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the next batch of chests, you will need to travel over to the region with the purple waterfalls. At the bridge that leads to it, a Doritos chest can be grabbed from underneath.

Doritos Triangle Chest #6 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the west side of the purple waterfalls, there is a tunnel that leads to Jonesy and his set of quests. This chest is directly in front of the NPC within the tunnel.

Doritos Triangle Chest #7 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the right side of the purple waterfalls, you will notice a few homes surrounding a gigantic bowl of Doritos. You can climb onto the bowl and then leap onto the nearby yellow home to find the next chest on its chimney.

Doritos Triangle Chest #8 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just one Doritos chest is set within the snowy mountain region of the map. You can find it by first climbing the left side’s rocks until you are met by three pedestals. The last chest floats just above the furthest pedestal.