How much XP is needed for each level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is now live, and that means players can work their way toward dozens of new cosmetics and accessories. The latest season follows the same leveling system from Chapter 3, as Battle Stars must be obtained first before collecting any of the Battle Pass’s goodies. These stars can only be amassed by progressing through seasonal levels, and this will require some grinding for XP. Here’s how much XP is needed to level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How much XP do you need to level up in Fortnite?

Thankfully, you shouldn’t have trouble reaching high levels in the free-to-play game, as each one requires exactly 80,000 XP. Thus, it will take just as much effort reaching Level 15 as it does Level 100. Players wanting every cosmetic the season offers should chase after Level 200, as reaching this point will lend you enough Battle Stars for all items in the Battle Pass and Bonus Rewards pages.

Although earning victories and elimations are great ways for earning thousands of XP, players can anticipate collecting the most by partaking in weekly challenges, lore questlines, and even tutorials. For instance, the game currently features an Explorer questline that tasks island visitors with traveling to named locations and structures. Those who complete each of its challenges will then be rewarded 20,000 additional XP toward their seasonal level.

Battle royale players will also reap countless amounts of XP through finishing Milestones. Unlike the Explorer questline, Milestone challenges gift 6,000 XP for doing basic actions, such as gaining shields, eliminating opponents, and simply surviving for prolonged periods of time. The XP amount may not sound enticing, but players able to complete five or 10 at a time will also receive a 25,000 XP bonus.

Related: How to find and defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

These challenges will surely come in handy when going after the season’s lengthy list of Battle Pass skins. Each of its 14 pages holds either a new, exclusive skin or an additional skin style that will be added to your locker once Battle Stars are spent on it. This includes the Gaming Legend Series skin for Doom Slayer at Level 26, the baseball-themed Dusty at Level 38, and even one for The Ageless boss at Level 86.