How to get the Dragon Ball Kamehameha Mythic in Fortnite

It really happened. Dragon Ball and Fortnite have crossed over to include some of the anime’s most memorable characters and powers in the battle royale. This even spans to the famed Kamehameha, Goku’s signature ranged blast. The move has become a Mythic weapon in the game, so expect it to be extremely damaging but also difficult to nab. Luckily, here’s how you can get your hands on a Kamehameha right away in Fortnite.

Where to find a Kamehameha in Fortnite

The Kamehameha Mythic can be picked up through one of two methods. The easiest is speaking to Bulma at Kame’s House and spending 250 Gold Bars for the attack. Be forewarned, the area is almost always a hot drop because of this. So, the safer route is to search for Capsule Corp Capsules that spawn after the first circle is revealed. As shown below, you can track these by finding the bottle icons that are randomly placed on the in-game map. Once you’ve extracted everything from a capsule, you are guaranteed to have the Kamehameha Mythic and even a Flying Nimbus to get around the map with ease.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to thoughtful with how you use the Mythic. You can only use the Kamehameha three times until it leaves your inventory, and there is a 10-second cooldown for each time it is performed. But, it is still well worth finding. For one, the Kamehameha will deal 100 damage to both enemies and structures. Using the item is also a part of the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed questline. Its series of challenges allow players to raise their Power Levels and obtain Dragon Balls for a wealth of exclusive cosmetics in return. However, the questline does expire on August 30, so better find this Mythic while you can.