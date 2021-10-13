All Electroculus locations on Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

Just like Anemoculus and Geoculus, Electroculus will help in leveling up Statues of the Seven that will grant you full health, increased stamina, and other benefits. Electroculus can be found in Inazuma, and since Tsurumi Island is on the southern side of Inazuma, it contains Electroculus that players can collect to worship Statues of the Seven.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Electroculus will appear as blue crystals, and players will find them floating in the air while exploring Tsurumi Island. Their location will get marked as a star if you are near one; however, it’s a time-consuming task. Thus, you can use the image below marked with all the Electroculus locations on Tsurumi Island to make this process faster.

Image via PeggiGustoos ペッギ

Just like the other Oculi, they will range from being very easy to get and very difficult to get, often involving some climbing and gliding to get to. There are a total of 30 Electroculus in Tsurumi Island, and while you are on the lookout, it is suggested to keep your party strong as you might need to fight various enemies.

In addition to this, it is recommended to have an Electro character in the party while exploring Tsurumi Island so that you can light up Stormstornes to avoid getting lost in the fog.