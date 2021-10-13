How to not get lost in the mist on Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

For the A Particularly Particular Author quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to make their way across the island of Tsurumi. This is easier said than done, as the island is covered with a thick mist. Players will need to figure out how to get through this mist without getting lost.

If they wander too far, they will be teleported to another area to simulate being lost. The important thing to watch out for is the mist build-up on the outside of your screen. If you get too much, you will be teleported.

As for knowing what path to take, that much is quite easy, thankfully. All over the island, you will find stone tablets that have lights in them. Some will not be lit up, but you can change this by hitting them with an Electro ability.

Doing so will give you an area that has reduced fog build-up, allowing you to venture further from that point.

On the map above, players will find a rough path that they can follow that will get them close to all three perches that they need to interact with for the quest. Make sure you hit any nearby teleport points as well, just in case you do get lost.