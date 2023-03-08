All element combos in Genshin Impact and their effects

One of the main sources of combat prowess in Genshin Impact comes from combining the various elements to produce unique results. These Elemental combos are called Elemental Reactions which happen when two different elements combo one after the other. Each combination produces a different result, with effects that have unique names and conditions. In this article, we will guide you through the different types of Elemental Reactions and their combo effects in Genshin Impact.

All Elements and their status effects in Genshin Impact

Even before combining their effects, Elements in Genshin Impact apply their own unique status effects. These include:

Anemo: one instance of Anemo applies Swirl , which deals Elemental DMG and spreads the involved element. This status is intrinsically connected to Elemental Reactions.

one instance of Anemo applies , which deals Elemental DMG and spreads the involved element. This status is intrinsically connected to Elemental Reactions. Cryo: one instance of Cryo applies an animation slowing effect of 15%. This effect stacks multiplicatively with Attack Speed and Movement Speed.

one instance of Cryo applies an animation slowing effect of 15%. This effect stacks multiplicatively with Attack Speed and Movement Speed. Dendro: one instance of Dendro only applies the affected status.

one instance of Dendro only applies the affected status. Electro: one instance of Electro makes the target charged with Electro, which can have varying effects with the environment, such as with water.

one instance of Electro makes the target charged with Electro, which can have varying effects with the environment, such as with water. Geo: this is the only Element that doesn’t apply a related status, and enemies with Geo already usually don’t provoke Elemental Reactions from their initial status.

this is the only Element that doesn’t apply a related status, and enemies with Geo already usually don’t provoke Elemental Reactions from their initial status. Hydro: one instance of Hydro applies the Wet status. This status can also be received from falling rain or going through the water but doesn’t have associated effects by itself.

one instance of Hydro applies the status. This status can also be received from falling rain or going through the water but doesn’t have associated effects by itself. Pyro: one instance of Pyro applies the effect of the same name. This doesn’t inherently do anything, but wading through fire can apply the same Pyro status effect along with a damage-over-time effect.

All Elemental Reactions and their effects in Genshin Impact

Elemental Reactions come about from applying and combining two different Elements. For some effects, it’s important to order the application of Elements in a certain way, while for others the order is not important.

Bloom

Bloom is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Dendro and Hydro in any order. This reaction produces a Dendro Core, which is a token that spawns in the world and lasts for 6 seconds. After this timer expires, the core explodes dealing AoE Dendro DMG to everyone.

If Pyro is applied to a Dendro Core, then the Burgeon reaction happens, which immediately consumes the core and deals increased AoE Dendro DMG.

If Electro is applied to Dendro Core, then the Hyperbloom reaction happens, which transforms the core into a Sprawling Shot that homes in on the closest opponent of the one who triggered the effect, dealing increased AoE Dendro DMG to everyone in a very small radius.

Burning

Burning is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Dendro and Pyro in any order. This reaction deals AoE Pyro DMG to everyone in a small radius. This effect can be prolonged by re-applying either Dendro or Pyro, but will be snuffed out if either of them expires.

Catalyze

Catalyze is a group of three Elemental Reaction that trigger after combining Dendro and Electro in any order. The first reaction that happens is Quicken and simply applies the status. Next application determines which of the two reactions will occur. Applying Dendro to Quicken triggers Spread, while applying Electro to Quicken triggers Aggravate.

Both of these reactions grant a flat DMG Bonus, but Spread grants a higher bonus than Aggravate. These reactions won’t consume Quicken, and moreover, Quicken counts as Dendro for purposes of other reactions.

Crystallize

Crystallize is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from inflicting Geo on a target that is already affected by either Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo. This reaction produces an Elemental Shard of the originally applied Element. This shard can be picked up to gain an elemental shield of that Element.

Electro-charged

Electro-charged is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Electro and Hydro in any order. This reaction constantly deals Electro DMG to both the target of the reaction, as well as any nearby targets that are affected by the Wet status effect.

Frozen

Frozen is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Cryo and Hydro in any order. This reaction deals no damage by itself but instead applies a Freeze aura for a certain period of time which effectively immobilizes the target. Frozen targets can then be affected by Shatter, which happens when they get hit by a Geo or Heavy Attack. Shatter deals Physical DMG and ends the Freeze effect.

Melt

Melt is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Cryo and Pyro in any order. However, the order of applying Elements in this reaction matters. That is because this reaction deals increased damage of their base Elements after triggering. If the reaction was triggered with Cryo following Pyro, the damage multiplier is 1.5x. And if the reaction was triggered with Pyro following Cryo, the damage multiplier is 2x.

Overloaded

Overloaded is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Electro and Pyro in any order. This reaction produces an explosion of AoE Pyro DMG and causes knockback from the point of origin.

Superconduct

Superconduct is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Cryo and Electro in any order. This reaction deals AoE Cryo DMG and also reduces the Physical RES stat of all affected enemies by 40% over the next 12 seconds.

Swirl

Swirl is an Elemental Reaction from inflicting Anemo on a target that is already affected by either Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo, or vice versa. This reaction deals the Elemental DMG of the Element other than Anemo that was involved in the reaction and then spreads that Element to targets around it in a radius of 6 meters. AoE Anemo attacks can therefore use Swirl to cause chain reactions between different Elements.

Vaporize

Vaporize is an Elemental Reaction that triggers from combining Pyro and Hydro in any order. This reaction deals increased DMG of the Element that triggered the reaction, so the order differentiates the amount. If the reaction was triggered with Pyro following Hydro, the damage multiplier is 1.5x. And if the reaction was triggered with Hydro following Pyro, the damage multiplier is 2x.