How to change your Traveler’s element in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has seven different elements for you to experiment with, each functioning in a different way against enemies in the game. The Traveler, the main character of Genshin Impact, will eventually be able to control all seven elements with a different and unique playstyle for each of them. This makes Traveler the only character in the game to have differing kits on the same character, and the only one who can wield multiple different elements. But how do you change the Traveler’s element in Genshin Impact?

Related: All Dendro Traveler Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

How to change the Traveler’s element in Genshin Impact

As of this writing, the Traveler can wield four different elements: Anemo, Geo, Electro, and Dendro. Anemo is their default element, and the starting kit you get when you first boot up the game. To swap between their different elements, you will have to take the Traveler to resonate with a Statue of the Seven in different regions.

Each region has a unique Statue of the Seven that corresponds to its Archon. In essence, each region represents a different element. All you’ll have to do is visit a certain region, then interact with the Statue of the Seven to change your Traveler’s element.

First, have the Traveler equipped for your party. You’ll need to have him in to resonate with a Statue of the Seven.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second, go to the Statue of the Seven which corresponds to the element you want. Here’s a list of which element corresponds to a certain region (this list will be updated as more regions are officially released):

Mondstadt: Anemo

Liyue: Geo

Inazuma: Electro

Sumeru: Dendro

In this example, we’ll go ahead and resonate for the Anemo element. Visit any Statue of the Seven in Mondstadt. Swap to the Traveler, and then interact with the Statue of the Seven. You’ll need to be playing as the Traveler to swap their element.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you interact with the Statue of the Seven, the following options will appear. Click “Resonate with Anemo” to swap their element.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After resonating with the statue, your Traveler’s element will subsequently change. If you wish to swap to another element, simply visit another Statue of the Seven. There’s no limit to the swaps you can make, so pick the element that’s right for your Traveler.