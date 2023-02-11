All eligible gear sources for the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft has taken many strides to ease the frustration of bad luck, especially in the latest expansion, Dragonflight. Continuing from the popularity of the Creation Catalyst at the end of Shadowlands, players have been given a way to convert pieces of loot into tier armor via a new system called the Revival Catalyst. With so many sources of gear rewards in the Dragon Isles, it can be confusing as to just which ones can be transformed via this machine. Let’s break down all of the gear sources that are eligible for use in the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

What gear can be turned into tier with the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The latest expansion in World of Warcraft has many gearing paths for players that have never been in the game in the past. Most of these sources are eligible to be transformed into tier gear via the Revival Catalyst, but there are also some popular types of loot that cannot be used in the machine. Armor that can be used in the Revival Catalyst include:

Any non-tier raid gear earned during the current Dragonflight season

Any Mythic Plus gear earned during the current Dragonflight season

Any rated PvP gear rewarded or purchased with Conquest during the current Dragonflight season

Any War-Mode PvP gear upgraded via Sparks of Life during the current Dragonflight season

Any Primal Storms gear upgraded via Storm Sigils during the current Dragonflight Season

Keep in mind that necklaces, rings, and trinkets are never eligible for the Revival Catalyst. Cloaks, bracers, belts, and boots can be converted to obtain different stats and unlock transmog appearances, but they will not provide tier set bonuses.

Gear sources that cannot be converted via the Revival Catalyst include:

Crafted Gear acquired from professions, including both froh the Auction House or personally crafted

Regular dungeon gear

Regular quest rewards

Gear purchased or acquired via Renown reputation

Converting gear into tier armor via the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Revival Catalyst is located at coordinates 60, 53 in the Tyrhold area of Thaldraszus. However, you will not be able to use it until you officially unlock it.

To unlock the Revival Catalyst, you need to pick up the quest Reviving the Machine from Watcher Koranos atop the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. He is located at 55, 41 in the city hub, way up at the highest point.

Once you have the quest, fly to the location of the Revival Catalyst at 60, 53 in Tyrhold, and speak to the NPC Antuka next to the machine. This will officially unlock the Revival Catalyst for all characters on your account.