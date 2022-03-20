All Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There is certainly no shortage of Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. From newly unvaulted ones like the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle to the still-available Marksman Six Shooter, the season brings a diverse set of rare weapons that can only be purchased from NPCs. However, players will need to go to the smaller corners of the map to buy and collect most.

Similar to Chapter 3 Season 1, Exotic Weapons will cost potential buyers hundreds of Gold. The least expensive of the bunch are the pistols, typically priced at 400 Gold. Meanwhile, powerful Exotic snipers and shotguns will run from 500 to 600 Gold. Here’s every Exotic weapon’s location and how must each will cost you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1. Boom Sniper Rifle : In The Daily Bugle’s northeast corner, there is a building that has Peely on the fourth floor. You can purchase the sniper from Peely for 600 Gold.

: In The Daily Bugle’s northeast corner, there is a building that has Peely on the fourth floor. You can purchase the sniper from Peely for 600 Gold. 2 . Night Hawk Pistol : On a trail north of Sanctuary, The Origin NPC can be found walking between two Seven Outpost buildings. He will sell the Night Hawk to you for just 400 Gold.

. : On a trail north of Sanctuary, The Origin NPC can be found walking between two Seven Outpost buildings. He will sell the Night Hawk to you for just 400 Gold. 3. Boom Sniper Rifle : You can discover another Boom Sniper Rifle by going to the largest island on the east side of the map. However, like Peely, he also sells the sniper for 600 Gold.

: You can discover another Boom Sniper Rifle by going to the largest island on the east side of the map. However, like Peely, he also sells the sniper for 600 Gold. 4. Marksman Six Shooter : As they were in Chapter 3 Season 1, you can find Cuddle Team Leader in the pink-roof home north of Camp Cuddle. From them, you can buy the Marksman Six Shooter for 400 Gold.

: As they were in Chapter 3 Season 1, you can find Cuddle Team Leader in the pink-roof home north of Camp Cuddle. From them, you can buy the Marksman Six Shooter for 400 Gold. 5. Storm Tracer Pistol : In the center of Camp Cuddle, you can find Metal Team Leader in the small log cabin closest to the west. The NPC offers the Shadow Tracer for 400 Gold.

: In the center of Camp Cuddle, you can find Metal Team Leader in the small log cabin closest to the west. The NPC offers the Shadow Tracer for 400 Gold. 6. The Dub Shotgun : The Dub can be bought from Jonesy the First, located in a two-story building in the middle of The Joneses. The shotgun is sold for 600 Gold.

: The Dub can be bought from Jonesy the First, located in a two-story building in the middle of The Joneses. The shotgun is sold for 600 Gold. 7. Storm Scout Sniper Rifle : The first of two Storm Scout Sniper Rifles can purchased through The Imagined. She can be seen strolling through the Seven Outpost south of Condo Canyon. The Imagined sells the sniper for 500 Gold.

: The first of two Storm Scout Sniper Rifles can purchased through The Imagined. She can be seen strolling through the Seven Outpost south of Condo Canyon. The Imagined sells the sniper for 500 Gold. 8. Storm Scout Sniper Rifle: The other Storm Scout Sniper can be purchased through The Scientist in the largest building in Synapse Station. It is located in the center of the POI and the NPC can be found walking through its bus garage. This sniper is also sold for 500 Gold.

Related: Is the MK-Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?