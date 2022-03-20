Is the MK-Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

With maximum 24 damage and a magazine size of 35 rounds, it is easy to see why the MK-Seven Assault Rifle had become a fan-favorite weapon in Fortnite. The weapon was first introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 and become a feared gun to most up against it. However, as Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally debuted, MK-Seven are wondering why they only see the weapon appear on rare occasion.

Put plainly, at the time of writing, the MK-Seven is in Chapter 3 Season 2, but it seems as if it is not supposed to be. Developer Epic Games revealed a list of all new and returning weapons in Season 2 and the AR is surprisingly not listed — convincing fans that it had been vaulted. Although, as first highlighted by Fortnite leaker iMonkeyFire, those who put the MK-Seven in a tent last season are reporting that the weapon is still there for them to use.

If you had the MK-Seven in your tent before Chapter 3 – Season 2 launched (not including the mythic version), it is still in your tent!



Images VIA @Wayneboiiiiii pic.twitter.com/X11DFxcRHV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 20, 2022 via iFireMonkey’s Twitter account

There is one exception to this workaround, of course. The leaker pointed out that almost all rarities of the gun, including Legendary, can be reused, but those who have The Foundation’s Mythic MK-Seven in their tents will unfortunately find that it has disappear.

Currently, it is not clear if finding the weapon from tents happens to be glitch or not. Though, as long as this is still possible, players can potentially defeat those that have the gun and place it in their own tents for safe keeping.