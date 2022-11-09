While exploring Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, there are a handful of Artefacts you can find while on your journey. These Artefacts are important to the larger families of the realm and hold significance for the region. You will need to find all six to complete the set. This guide covers all Family Crest locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Family Crest locations in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to find all six to complete the set, and after you find them all, make sure to bring them back to Brok and Sindri’s shop to sell them for a small amount of Hacksilver. Each item has a value to it.

Hoenir’s Crest

The Hoenir’s Crest is available further down the River Delta. You’ll be able to find it in Noatun’s Garden, on the east side of the river. Unfortunately, it will be on the ground, close to one of the poison totems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Crest

Odin’s Crest is among the family crests you can find while searching in Vanaheim. You can find it in the River Delta, close to the center of the map. You will need to search on the right side of the river and hug the left side. There will be a small entrance, to the west of Noatun’s Garden.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skirnir’s Crest

Although this is third on the list, you can likely find this crest first. It will appear on the ground, close to the front of the river and Freyr’s camp. You can find it next to a Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freya’s Crest

This crest belonged to Freya. You can find it further down the River Delta, at the Mystic Gateway, where Brok and Lunda are working in the shop. It will be on the ground near the Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kvasir’s Crest

You can find the Kvasir’s crest on the other side of the river, by going through The Veiled Passage. You will need to make your way south. From here, follow the pathway and lead to interior cliffs, where you’ll find plenty of Seidr to battle against. Close to the end of the path, there will be a small item on the ground, and it will ve the Kvasir’s crest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hylli’s Crest location

The final crest, the Hylli Crest, is in the Vanir Shrine. You can unlock this area by going to the Cliffside Ruins and reaching the top to activate the runes to lower the larger walls protecting this location. You will need to bring Freya with you to enter this area. The Hylli Crest will be on the north side of the Shrine, on the way to retrieve Freya’s circlet during Freya’s Missing Peace side quest.