All Faruzan Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Faruzan is a new 4-star Anemo Bow character in Genshin Impact, bringing some wisdom to the fight with her status as a professor of Sumeru’s Akademiya. Her Hatsune Miku-like appearance also lends itself to her skills, with some Tron-esque moves designed to support your Anemo team from the top to the bottom.

How to unlock Faruzan in Genshin Impact

Faruzan will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 4-star character in the first half of Version 3.3. After this, Faruzan will be added to the wider pool, where she can be pulled on the Weapon Event Wish and the Standard Wish banner.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack: Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, mighty winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo DMG.

Elemental Skill

Wind Realm of Nasamjnin: Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan’s next fully charged shot will consume this state and will become a Hurricane Arrow that contains high-pressure currents. This arrow deals Anemo DMG based on the DMG of a fully charged Aimed Shot from “Normal Attack: Parthian Shot.” Pressurized Collapse: The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo DMG and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact. The vortex DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Elemental Burst

The Wind’s Secret Ways: Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that unleashes a Whirlwind Pulse and deals AoE Anemo DMG . While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash 1 more Whirlwind Pulse. Whirlwind Pulse: When the Whirlwind Pulse is unleashed, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Bale to nearby opponents, decreasing their Anemo RES. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Benefit to all nearby party members when it is unleashed, granting them an Anemo DMG Bonus.

Passive Skills

Tomes Light the Path: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours. Impetuous Flow: When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60%, and she can apply The Wind’s Secret Ways‘ Perfidious Wind’s Bale to opponents who are hit by the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse.

Constellations

Truth by Any Means: Faruzan can fire off a maximum of 2 Hurricane Arrows using fully charged Aimed Shots while under the effect of a single Manifest Gale created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin.

Ascension Materials