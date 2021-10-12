All Ferenia Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

Ferenia is an old Chozo base in the center of Planet ZDR, and you’ll pay it a view visits during Metroid Dread. When you do, you can find a number of upgrades inside, including lovely Missile Tanks (aka Expansions). Samus might start the game with the Missile Launcher equipped, but she can’t fire too many shots at first.

That’s where Tanks come in. Standard ones increase your ammo count by two, while Missile+ Tanks give you a whole 10. You’re probably going to want them all, and we’re here to help you locate the ones in Ferenia.

Ferenia Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one’s easy to find. There’s a tower in the southeastern corner of the map. When you reach it, scale to the top by shooting out the various Beam Blocks. In the top-right corner is a Missile Block you can destroy – it’s holding the Expansion inside.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!