All Teleportal locations in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread’s Planet ZDR is divided into multiple sections, and you’ll often travel between them by riding trams and elevators. Once you get the lay of the land via Map Stations or your own exploration, you’ll come across another method of transportation: the Teleportal.

These color-coded gates serve as shortcuts between the zones, warping you around separately from the planet’s physical connections. If you want to find them all, we’ve got you covered.

Red Teleportal

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Teleportal you can access is in Cataris. After you kill the EMMI there and take its Morph Ball ability, you’ll be able to reach the portal. Use it to roll through the narrow tunnel in the statue’s mouth at the southwestern exit of the EMMI Zone. This path will lead you to another series of tunnels. Mind the enemies as you make your way up, and you’ll find the Red Teleportal at the top. It can beam you back to Artaria.

Purple Teleportal

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Purple Teleportal links Cataris and Dairon, and you can reach it after winning the Kraid boss fight and getting the Diffusion Beam ability. Use your new power to shoot through the cracked rocks and explosive sacs in the proceeding rooms, and you’ll reach the Teleportal midway through a winding volcanic room.

Yellow Teleportal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Linking to Artaria, the Yellow Teleportal is found right by the eastern tram in Dairon, but you’ll need the Speed Booster ability before you can access it. Once you have it, return to this entrance cavern. Run from left to right along the floor to charge up a Sparkshine, then rocket up through the central shaft to the cavern ceiling. Follow the new path as it winds back down to the left to reach the portal.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!