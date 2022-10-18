Destiny 2 has multiple seasonal events that pop up throughout the year. For example, the Festival of the Lost is the celebration of Halloween and remembering the Guardians that are no longer with them. For the Festival of the Lost 2022 event, the Ghost Writer title will be available for players who participate in it before time runs out. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2

The Ghost Writer title will go to players who complete the challenges available during the Festival of the Lost 2022 event. You can view the challenges in the Festival of the Lost event card, which you will get when you speak with Eva. She is waiting for everyone to visit her in the tower courtyard. After speaking with her, and going through the primary event, the Gone But Not Forgotten quest, the Event Card will be available. It contains 17 challenges you need to finish before Festival of the Lost 2022 ends on November 2.

While there are 17 challenges listed, there are really only 16. Those 16 are the ones you need to finish before you can unlock the Ghost Writer title, which is the final challenge in this year’s event card. All the challenges involve completing activities for the Festival of the Lost, so you will need to acquire Spectral Pages and Candy, and run through Haunted Sectors, where you will fight against Headless Ones, large enemies that you summon into the area and defeat.

You can always refer to your event card in your quest menu if you have any questions. We recommend swapping out your loadout to use Festival of the Lost weapons to earn additional progress for specific challenges.