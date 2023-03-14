All Field Guide Pages in The Library Annex in Hogwarts Legacy

In total there are 236 Field Guide Pages to collect in Hogwarts Legacy. The vast majority of them are on the grounds of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but a great many are also in Hogsmeade, and there are also quite a few scattered about the various regions of The Highlands map. Hogwarts’ Library Annex is the location of the school’s library, but also houses classrooms, greenhouses, and other important facilities. It’s also where you can find all of the following 20 Field Guide Pages.

Where to find all 20 Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Legacy

Divination Classroom

From the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, go up the stairs, then up the ladder. Cast Revelio to reveal the Field Guide Page behind Professor Onai.

From the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, head west and use Accio to catch the Field Guide Page flying around the rafters.

Arithmancy Classroom

From the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, head west, then turn left, then right. Open the Divination Classroom puzzle door then, inside the Arithmancy Classroom, cast Revelio to reveal the Field Guide Page near the desk closest to the door.

Central Hall

From the Central Hall Floo Flame, go up the stairs until you reach the large landing with lots of banners hanging from the ceiling, then turn right and go up more stairs. Turn right at the top, and cast Revelio to reveal the Field Guide Page in front of some paintings.

Cast Revelio near the statue a short distance northwest of the Potions Classroom Floo Flame to reveal another Field Guide Page.

Cast Revelio on the northwest side of the Central Hall fountain to reveal another Field Guide Page.

A Field Guide Page is flying around near the large door south of the fountain. Use Accio to catch it.

Another Field Guide Page is flying around near the ceiling of the Central Hall, and can be caught using Accio.

You’ll get a Field Guide Page when you complete the Like a Moth to a Frame side quest.

From the fountain, go down the stairs to the north, then turn right and use Alohomora to open the small door. Cast Levioso on the statue to get a Field Guide Page.

Go up the stairs north of the fountain and cast Incendio or Confringo on the Dragon Basin to reveal a Field Guide Page.

Library

Use Accio to catch the Field Guide Page flying around the upper floor of the Library.

Get a Field Guide page by completing the Moth Mirror in the southern corner of the Library’s upper floor. The moth is on the lectern near the top of the spiral stairs.

The Restricted Section

Go into the Library’s Restricted Section, go down a flight of stairs, go all the way to the end of the room, then down another flight of stairs. At the bottom of these stairs, cast Revelio to reveal a Field Guide Page.

Cast Levioso on the statue in the storeroom at the very bottom of the Restricted Section to reveal a Field Guide Page.

Potions Class

Cast Revelio near the circular desk on the southeast side of the room to reveal a Field Guide Page.

Greenhouses

From the Greenhouses Floo Flame, go to the opposite side of the large tree and cast Revelio to reveal a Field Guide Page.

From the Greenhouses Floo Flame, head east through the doorway at the top of the stairs, then turn left through another doorway, and go down some stairs. Cast Revelio at the bottom of these stairs to find a Field Guide Page.

Long Gallery

Go down the spiral stairs outside the Potions Classroom and use Alohomora to get through the door into the Long Gallery. Use Lumio to take the moth from the stuffed troll at the far end of the Long Gallery to the mirror halfway along the Long Gallery. This will earn you a Field Guide Page.

Cast Revelio inside the room beyond the Bell Tower Courtyard puzzle door to reveal a Field Guide Page.