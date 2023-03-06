How to find all the Library Annex Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, Collection Chests are chests that contain cosmetic items for your character and your Room of Requirement. If you’re a completist, or if you just like a lot of customization options, then you’ll want to find as many Collection Chests as possible. Usually, they’re fairly easy to locate because they show up on your map and minimap, but a lot of them aren’t so easy to actually get to, with locked doors and difficult puzzles often blocking the way. All of the eight Collection Chests in the Library Annex of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are of the hard-to-get variety, but with a bit of spellcraft and puzzle-solving, you can get them all.

Related: How to find all the South Wing Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

How to get all eight Collection Chests in the Library Annex

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Collection Chest in the Restricted Section of the Library. Go down the stairs in the eastern corner of the Library, and continue all the way through and down more stairs, until you reach a gloomy, dusty room. The Collection Chest is on a desk in the corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Collection Chest is in the corridor leading to the Arithmancy Classroom, which is accessed by solving the Divination Classroom door puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another Collection Chest behind each of the two Arithmancy Classroom puzzle doors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Collection Chest is in the Long Gallery behind the Bell Tower Courtyard puzzle door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two of the Library Annex Collection Chests are under the bridge (or the viaduct if we’re being fancy) spanning the gap between the Library Annex and the Great Hall. You need to solve the bridge fire puzzle in order to get down there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the north side of the Long Gallery, at the end closest to the Potions Classroom, there is a large switch on the wall. Cast Depulso at that switch and the wall will open up, revealing a door to Depulso Puzzle Room 1. Solve Depulso Puzzle Room 1, and the Collection Chest will appear in the corridor leading to the puzzle room.