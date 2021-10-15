All Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Field Upgrades have returned for a second helping in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies. This time around, instead of combining human technology and Dark Aether essence, we are getting these powers directly from some gods channeled through artifacts that our characters are holding. This makes it so we can use these Field Upgrades without the gods exerting their will upon us. Here are all of the Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

As of this writing, we only have the basic descriptions of these Field Upgrades and do not know if the skill upgrade system is returning from Black Ops Cold War. Also, all of these Field Upgrades made their debut in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. We will update if needed in the future.

Aether Shroud

Aether Shroud comes from Bellekar the Warlock and will cover you in a Dark Aether blanket that hides you from enemies for five seconds. This is great for escaping being cornered by a large group or for reviving teammates.

Energy Mine

Energy Mine comes from Saraxis the Shadow and is a small explosive with a large detonation range when an enemy comes close enough. It can quickly wipe out large groups of zombies when you need some space.

Frost Blast

Frost Blast is the Norticus the Conqueror power that starts a swirling vortex of ice spikes around you. Zombies that walk into this field are damaged and slowed. The slowdown effect is the main use of this Field Upgrade, so good for focusing on your weapon’s firepower.

Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire is provided by Inviktor the Destroyer and will place, as you might guess, a ring of fire around you. Any teammates standing within this ring will have their damage boosted for the duration. Great for taking out stronger enemies quickly or mowing down a horde.