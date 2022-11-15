In a side quest called Nine Realms in Bloom in God of War Ragnarok, you can find nine flowers for Freya. Although Fimbulwinter is happening, and in blazing throughout the nine realms, there are flowers that bloom. Tracking them down can be a bit of a challenge, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all flower locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all flowers in God of War Ragnarok

You can start this quest by finding any of these flowers during your travels, giving you the Nine Realms in Bloom favor. However, because of the locations you have to visit to find them, we recommend working on this quest when you reach the end of the primary campaign and you’re working on the Beyond Ragnarok main story quest.

Where to find Ashpetal

You can find Ashpetal while in Muspelheim. The only way to find this particular flower is by visiting the Crucible region. You can unlock this area by tracking down the two Muspelheim Seed halves and then traveling here. The flower will be to the right of the Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Dawnbloom

Dawnbloom will be available in Alfheim. You can find it in The Forbidden Sands region, which is a location you can find in The Barrens. You will need to use your upgraded chisel to reach this area, and the flower will be at the corner on the southwest edge of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Dreamshade

Dreamshade will be in Niflheim. You can only reach this location at the end of the game, in the Asgard Prison. This becomes available following Asgard’s destruction, and you can find it at the bottom of the prison, in the southern cell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Frostfinger

Frostfinger is the second flower you can find in Niflheim. Again, you will only be able to reach the area to acquire it by using the Yggdrasil Seeds you receive from Ratatoskr, opening up the southeast part of the map. Hover over the Mystic Gateway to unlock it; when you arrive, it will be a short distance away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Ironbell

You can find Ironbell in Jotunheim. You will need to find it while playing as Kratos. The only way to reach Jotunheim is by completing the game and speaking with Ratatoskr, who provides you with multiple Yggdrasil Seeds. When you go to Jotunheim, take a left at the Mystic Gateway, near several trees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Mirkweed

Mirkweed will be available in Midgard. You can find this flower at Sanctuary Grove, which will only unlock after you receive the Yggdrasil Seeds from Ratatoskr, and you can now visit this area. It will be to the east of Freya’s home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Soulblossom

The Soulblossom flower is in Helheim. You can return to this area after clearing it with Atreus. When you arrive at the gate, take a left and then take the next right. This will place you in a lower area, and you want to climb the cliff to your left. There will be a gate to your right, but you want to take a left turn, and the Soulblossom should be next to a corpse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Sparkthorn

You can find Sparkthorn in Svartalfheim, in the city of Nidavellir. You want to approach from the Bay of Bounty and make your way toward the tavern. Head to the area close to where you initially met Sindri to give Atreus Sonic Arrows, and there will be a gust of air coming out from a wooden pole. Throw your Draupnir Spear at it and jump across; the flower won’t be too far away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Starblush

The last flower is called Starblush, which you can find in Vanaheim. You will need to make it to The Crater by completing the Scent of Survival quest. This is available after you rescue Freyr from the Asgardians. After completing the Scent of Survival, go to the southern part of this region, and go to the Jungle, breaking the dam to release the water to the valley. Now, return to The Plains and head to the east, where you can arrive at the Sinkholes. Starblush won’t be too far from a Mystic Gateway.