Where to find Queen of the Valkyries Gna in God of War Ragnarok

There is a new Queen of the Valkyries in God of War Ragnarok named Gna. You briefly see her while touring Asgard while playing as Atreus, and Odin appointed her since Freya is no longer cooperating with him, and Kratos freed the other Valkyries. When you reach the end of the game, Freya and Sigrun briefly speak with each, and Sigrun urges Freya to seek her out to ensure she does not become a problem in the future. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Queen of the Valkyries in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Gna in God of War Ragnarok

Gna will only have the opportunity to appear when you reach the end of the game and you’re working on the Beyond Ragnarok story mission. This will happen after bringing about Ragnarok, attacking Odin at Asgard, and defeating Odin. After that, the first credits will play shortly after this and some interactions. Then you can freely explore the game to complete the other collectible activities awaiting you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t have to search in an entirely new realm to find Gna, and she won’t appear as a mission objective. Instead, you will need to stumble across her while exploring Muspelheim, namely the Crucible. If you don’t have them already, make sure to have the two halves of the Muspelheim Seeds to access this area. When you arrive, go to the right side, where there is a fallen pillar, and go underneath it. There is a path you can explore using Kratos’ Blades of Chaos, and he swings between the rocks to make it to the other side, where there is a small camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon approaching the camp, Gna will fly down, and you can battle against her in the Defend Your Valour Favour. However, you do not have to do this immediately. We recommend you retreat from this area and adequately prepare for the fight. Gna is a difficult boss encounter. You want to ensure you have a resurrection stone and reach at least gear level eight or nine before engaging her in combat. You can start the battle by returning to this area and rushing at Gna.