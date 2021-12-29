All Fortnite Marvel Skins

Fortnite is home to many Marvel characters from lesser known heroes like Psylocke to dominating villains like Thanos and Loki. There are so much to keep track of, so we’ve listed every character from the comic universe in the battle royale.

The full list

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Black Widow

Black Widow (movie version)

Blade

Cable

Carnage

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Cuddlepool

Daredevil

Dark Phoenix

Deadpool

Doctor Doom

Domino

Eddie Brock

Gamora

Ghost Rider

Groot

Iron Man

Jennifer Walters

MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mystique

Nick Fury

Psylocke

Ravenpool

Shang Chi

Silver Surfer

Spider-Man

Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Star-Lord

Storm

Taskmaster

Thanos

Thor

Tony Stark

Venom

Wolverine

Which are likely to not come back?

Some of the Marvel characters listed are battle pass exclusive, so they will likely not be available on Fortnite’s store. These would include:

Carnage from Chapter 2 Season 8

Deadpool from Chapter 2 Season 2

Doctor Doom from Chapter 2 Season 4

Groot from Chapter 2 Season 4

Iron Man from Chapter 2 Season 4

Jennifer Walters from Chapter 2 Season 4

Mystique from Chapter 2 Season 4

She-Hulk from Chapter 2 Season 4

Spider-Man from Chapter 3 Season 1

Storm from Chapter 2 Season 4

Thor from Chapter 2 Season 4

Tony Stark from Chapter 2 Season 4

Wolverine from Chapter 2 Season 4

In addition, a few characters had specific challenges attached to them. This would include Deadpool and Wolverine. Perhaps Epic Games could bring back these challenges, but as the island has recently completely changed from the beginning of Season 3, it seems unlikely.

Lastly, Loki was a Fortnite Crew exclusive in July 2021, so unfortunately the popular villain will not appear anytime soon on the store.

There is some hope…

The recent MCU appearances of Spider-Man and MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Widow from her titular 2021 film in Fortnite gives us some hope for these characters to come back, but in their Hollywood forms. We can see some more showing up later on like Robert Downey Jr’s version of Iron Man or Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

There are some movie versions of DC characters too, like Harley Quinn, who is one of the best female characters in Fortnite. Marvel could definitely follow in DC’s footsteps.