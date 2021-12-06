All Gas Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 content has dropped and brought with it a whole new map and new mechanics to get your head around. On top of all that, there are new quests to complete. If you’re out there trying to complete Shanta’s quest to collect gem fragments located at gas stations, you’ll need to visit a few of them. But finding them can be a time consuming task now that the map has been updated and everything has changed.

Gas Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

If you’re having trouble finding the gas stations on the map, whether you just need to get your vehicle refuelled or you’re completing a quest, we’ve got you covered, . There are eight gas stations in total across the new map, usually located near a famous landmark or highly visible location. The gas stations are located at the following locations:

East of The Daily Bugle

East of The Joneses

Northeast of Greasy Grove

Northeast of Rocky Reels

Southwest of Rocky Reels

West of Camp Cuddle

West of Logjam Lumberyard

If you’re not sure where these locations are, you can find them helpfully marked on the below map.