Where to collect gem fragments at gas stations for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As with most of the Shanta Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, collecting gem fragments at gas stations can be frustratingly difficult — especially with how small these collectibles are. Luckily, you will only need to search for six of these and the gas stations they are found in are almost always vacant at the beginning of each match.

Although six are required to complete the quest, there are eight total gas stations that you can run into to find the gems. Each of the stations are pretty large, but gems usually sit near the pumps or just inside the front entrances. As shown by the numbers below, here are all of the gem fragment locations you should head to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gem fragment #1 : Left of Camp Cuddle, this gas station is just off the east coast, with its gem hiding next to its gated back exit.

: Left of Camp Cuddle, this gas station is just off the east coast, with its gem hiding next to its gated back exit. Gem fragment #2 : West of Logjam Lumberyard, there will be a repair shop next to the gas station. Head into the shop and take the stairs to collect the gem.

: West of Logjam Lumberyard, there will be a repair shop next to the gas station. Head into the shop and take the stairs to collect the gem. Gem fragment #3 : Left of the central lake, this gas station holds a gem in-between its two gas pumps.

: Left of the central lake, this gas station holds a gem in-between its two gas pumps. Gem fragment #4 : In the mountain north of Rocky Reels, a gem will be tucked in the middle of a gas station and a body shop.

: In the mountain north of Rocky Reels, a gem will be tucked in the middle of a gas station and a body shop. Gem fragment #5 : Take the road going south of Rocky Reels to find an intersection with a gas station that holds a gem at its front door.

: Take the road going south of Rocky Reels to find an intersection with a gas station that holds a gem at its front door. Gem fragment #6 : Take the road going north of Rocky Reels to find a large gas station with several gas pumps. A gem should be next to the last set of gas pumps to the left with a garbage truck nearby.

: Take the road going north of Rocky Reels to find a large gas station with several gas pumps. A gem should be next to the last set of gas pumps to the left with a garbage truck nearby. Gem fragment #7 : The easiest to collect is one to the far east of the Daily Bugle. You can discover this gem directly outside the front of the station.

: The easiest to collect is one to the far east of the Daily Bugle. You can discover this gem directly outside the front of the station. Gem fragment #8: East of The Joneses, a large gas station will be sitting near the coast. This gem will be floating above the tall gas sign near the road — so, you’ll have to build your way up to get to it.

Related: Where to collect gem fragments outside Seven Vaults for the Shanta Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1