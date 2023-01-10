One of the more challenging encounters for you to complete in Final Fantasy XIV is the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial. It’s an encounter pitting you against the Archfiend of Fire, Rubicante. You will need to work alongside seven other player characters to defeat them. Although the fight is slightly similar to the standard version of this encounter, some drastic changes to the bosses’ strength and attacks increase the difficulty level. However, the rewards for this trial are worth it. Here’s what you need to know about all gear loot drops from the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial in Final Fantasy XIV.

Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial loot table in Final Fantasy XIV

Unlike the Lapis Manalis dungeon or the Euphrosyne raid loot tables, there are not as many rewards for completing the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial. Although there are not as many prizes, the ones that are available might be more widely prized by players.

There is only one boss to defeat in the Mount Ordeals (Extreme). Here’s everything you can earn for beating Rubicante.

Rubicante (Extreme)

These are all the items you can receive from defeating Rubicante.

Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer (Item Level 625) Flamecloaked Baghnakhs Flamecloaked Bident Flamecloaked Blade Flamecloaked Cane Flamecloaked Cavalry Bow Flamecloaked Chakrams Flamecloaked Cleavers Flamecloaked Codex Flamecloaked Degen Flamecloaked Guillotine Flamecloaked Index Flamecloaked Revolver Flamecloaked Rod Flamecloaked Scythe Flamecloaked Torquetum Flamecloaked War Axe Flamecloaked Wings Flamefloaked Gunblade Paladin’s Flamecloaked Arms

Lynx of Righteous Fire Flute

The Flamecloaked Weapon Coffer contains an item level 625 weapon, depending on your character’s job when they pick it up and open it. These are optional jobs, but Rubicante, at the end of every Extreme trial, will drop a Flamecloaked Archfiend Totem and a Rubicante card.