All gear loot drops from the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV
What items are you looking to unlock?
You can acquire multiple items when completing the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a dungeon that dropped during Patch 6.3 and appears during the Main Scenario Quests, meaning all players who want to go beyond this point will need to complete it at least once. In addition, you can receive multiple loot drops for defeating each boss featured in this dungeon. Here’s what you need to know about all gear loot drops from the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.
Lapis Manalis dungeon loot table in Final Fantasy XIV
There are three bosses you need to battle against in Lapis Manalis. Each has unique pieces of armor you can find, and they might be good items to add to your collection to boost your character’s level, or you may want to grab them for your glamour closet to wear later.
You can encounter these gear drops while attempting to complete the Lapis Manalis dungeon Final Fantasy XIV.
Albion
Here’s every item you have a chance to get for defeating Albion.
- Battledance Materia IX
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Manalis Chapeau of Maiming
- Manalis Circlet of Fending
- Manalis Coat of Casting
- Manalis Coat of Healing
- Manalis Coat of Maiming
- Manalis Dolman of Aiming
- Manalis Hat of Casting
- Manalis Hat of Healing
- Manalis Helm of Scouting
- Manalis Helm of Striking
- Manalis Mail of Fending
- Manalis Mail of Scouting
- Manalis Mail of Striking
- Manalis Ring of Aiming
- Manalis Ring of Casting
- Manalis Ring of Fending
- Manalis Ring of Healing
- Manalis Ring of Slaying
- Manalis Turban of Aiming
- Manalis Wristband of Aiming
- Manalis Wristband of Casting
- Manalis Wristband of Fending
- Manalis Wristband of Healing
- Manalis Wristband of Slaying
- Piety Materia IX
- Quickaim Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia IX
Galatea Magna
These are every item you might receive for defeating Galatea Magna.
- Manalis Boots of Casting
- Manalis Boots of Healing
- Manalis Boots of Maiming
- Manalis Choker of Aiming
- Manalis Choker of Casting
- Manalis Choker of Fending
- Manalis Choker of Healing
- Manalis Choker of Slaying
- Manalis Dress Gloves of Casting
- Manalis Earings of Casting
- Manalis Earrings of Aiming
- Manalis Earrings of Fending
- Manalis Earrings of Healing
- Manalis Earrings of Slaying
- Manalis Gauntlets of Fending
- Manalis Gauntlets of Scouting
- Manalis Gauntlets of Striking
- Manalis Gloves of Aiming
- Manalis Graves of Aiming
- Manalis Halfgloves of Maiming
- Manalis Halgloves of Healing
- Manalis Sabatons of Fending
- Manalis Sabatons of Scouting
- Manalis Sabatons of Striking
Cagnazzo
You might receive these items for defeating the final boss, Cagnazzo.
- Deep Blue Orchestrion Roll
- Manalis Bottoms of Aiming
- Manalis Bottoms of Fending
- Manalis Bottoms of Healing
- Manalis Bottoms of Maiming
- Manalis Bottoms of Scouting
- Manalis Bottoms of Striking
- Manalis Coat of Casting
- Manalis Coat of Healing
- Manalis Coating of Mending
- Manalis Dolman of Aiming
- Manalis Mail of Fending
- Manalis Mail of Scouting
- Manalis Mail of Striking
- Manalis Trousers of Casting
- Wind-up Cagnazzo
You can repeat this dungeon at any time to try and receive these rewards and add them to your collection. You also have the option to complete this dungeon with NPC characters, but there’s going to be less offered loot at the end of each encounter compared to playing it with other players.