You can acquire multiple items when completing the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a dungeon that dropped during Patch 6.3 and appears during the Main Scenario Quests, meaning all players who want to go beyond this point will need to complete it at least once. In addition, you can receive multiple loot drops for defeating each boss featured in this dungeon. Here’s what you need to know about all gear loot drops from the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Lapis Manalis dungeon loot table in Final Fantasy XIV

There are three bosses you need to battle against in Lapis Manalis. Each has unique pieces of armor you can find, and they might be good items to add to your collection to boost your character’s level, or you may want to grab them for your glamour closet to wear later.

You can encounter these gear drops while attempting to complete the Lapis Manalis dungeon Final Fantasy XIV.

Albion

Here’s every item you have a chance to get for defeating Albion.

Battledance Materia IX

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX

Manalis Chapeau of Maiming

Manalis Circlet of Fending

Manalis Coat of Casting

Manalis Coat of Healing

Manalis Coat of Maiming

Manalis Dolman of Aiming

Manalis Hat of Casting

Manalis Hat of Healing

Manalis Helm of Scouting

Manalis Helm of Striking

Manalis Mail of Fending

Manalis Mail of Scouting

Manalis Mail of Striking

Manalis Ring of Aiming

Manalis Ring of Casting

Manalis Ring of Fending

Manalis Ring of Healing

Manalis Ring of Slaying

Manalis Turban of Aiming

Manalis Wristband of Aiming

Manalis Wristband of Casting

Manalis Wristband of Fending

Manalis Wristband of Healing

Manalis Wristband of Slaying

Piety Materia IX

Quickaim Materia IX

Quicktongue Materia IX

Savage Aim Materia IX

Savage Might Materia IX

Galatea Magna

These are every item you might receive for defeating Galatea Magna.

Manalis Boots of Casting

Manalis Boots of Healing

Manalis Boots of Maiming

Manalis Choker of Aiming

Manalis Choker of Casting

Manalis Choker of Fending

Manalis Choker of Healing

Manalis Choker of Slaying

Manalis Dress Gloves of Casting

Manalis Earings of Casting

Manalis Earrings of Aiming

Manalis Earrings of Fending

Manalis Earrings of Healing

Manalis Earrings of Slaying

Manalis Gauntlets of Fending

Manalis Gauntlets of Scouting

Manalis Gauntlets of Striking

Manalis Gloves of Aiming

Manalis Graves of Aiming

Manalis Halfgloves of Maiming

Manalis Halgloves of Healing

Manalis Sabatons of Fending

Manalis Sabatons of Scouting

Manalis Sabatons of Striking

Cagnazzo

You might receive these items for defeating the final boss, Cagnazzo.

Deep Blue Orchestrion Roll

Manalis Bottoms of Aiming

Manalis Bottoms of Fending

Manalis Bottoms of Healing

Manalis Bottoms of Maiming

Manalis Bottoms of Scouting

Manalis Bottoms of Striking

Manalis Coat of Casting

Manalis Coat of Healing

Manalis Coating of Mending

Manalis Dolman of Aiming

Manalis Mail of Fending

Manalis Mail of Scouting

Manalis Mail of Striking

Manalis Trousers of Casting

Wind-up Cagnazzo

You can repeat this dungeon at any time to try and receive these rewards and add them to your collection. You also have the option to complete this dungeon with NPC characters, but there’s going to be less offered loot at the end of each encounter compared to playing it with other players.