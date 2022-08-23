All gear you get from The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV
What gear do you need to get from this dungeon?
The Fell Court of Troia is a dungeon you can complete in Final Fantasy XIV. Here, you and a small group of allies will be working together to overcome the challenges of the forces in the void, attempting to make it to the end. There will be multiple bosses and creatures for you to battle against, each with a unique array of loot for you to acquire. This guide covers all gear you get from The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV.
All gear in The Fell Court of Troia
Each boss in The Fell Court of Troia will have multiple items available for you upon defeating them. You can only defeat the boss once in the dungeon and acquire their loot, but you can repeat the dungeon to try and get a better drop. You may want to run with a party of players rather than going with the NPCs, as the NPCs will not reward you as much loot for defeating these bosses.
Related: How to unlock The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV
Evil Dreamer
These are all the items you might get after defeating the first boss.
- Battledance Materia IX
- Heaven’s Eye Materia IX
- Piety Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia IX
- Troian Bandana of Scouting
- Troian Bandana of Striking
- Troian Bracelet of Aiming
- Troian Bracelet of Casting
- Troian Bracelet of Fending
- Troian Bracelet of Healing
- Troian Bracelet of Slaying
- Troian Circlet of Fending
- Troian Circlet of Maiming
- Troian Cloak of Aiming
- Troian Cloak of Casting
- Troian Cloak of Healing
- Troian Field dressing of Aiming
- Troian Hat of Casting
- Troian Hat of Healing
- Troian Lorcia of Maiming
- Troian Lorcia of Fending
- Troian Ring of Aiming
- Troian Ring of Casting
- Troian Ring of Fending
- Troian Ring of Healing
- Troian Ring of Slaying
- Troian Top of Scouting
- Troian Top of Striking
Beatrice
These are all the items you might receive for defeating the second boss.
- Troian Armguards of Aiming
- Troian Armguards of Casting
- Troian Armguards of Healing
- Troian Choker of Aiming
- Troian Choker of Casting
- Troian Choker of Fending
- Troian Choker of Healing
- Troian Choker of Slaying
- Troian Earrings of Healing
- Troian Earrings of Aiming
- Troian Earrings of Casting
- Troian Earrings of Fending
- Troian Earrings of Slaying
- Troian Fingerless Gloves of Scouting
- Troian Fingerless Gloves of Striking
- Troian Leg Wraps of Scouting
- Troian Leg Wraps of Striking
- Troian Sabatons of Fending
- Troian Sabatons of Maiming
- Troian Thighboots of Aiming
- Troian Thighboots of Casting
- Troian Thighboots of Healing
- Troian Vambraces of Fending
- Troian Vambraces of Maiming
Scarmigilione
These are all the items you might receive for defeating the final boss.
- Final Fantasy IV: Battle 2 (Endwalker) Orchestrion Roll
- Troian Beauty (Endwalker) Orceshtrion Roll
- Troian Breeches of Scouting
- Troian Breeches of Striking
- Troian Cloak of Aiming
- Troian Cloak of Casting
- Troian Cloak of Healing
- Troian Hose of Fending
- Troian Hose of Maiming
- Troian Longkilt of Aiming
- Troian Longkilt of Casting
- Troian Longkilt of Healing
- Troian Lorcia of Fending
- Troian Lorcia of Maiming
- Troian Top of Scouting
- Troian Top of Striking
- Wind-up Scarmigilione