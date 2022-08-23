The Fell Court of Troia is a dungeon you can complete in Final Fantasy XIV. Here, you and a small group of allies will be working together to overcome the challenges of the forces in the void, attempting to make it to the end. There will be multiple bosses and creatures for you to battle against, each with a unique array of loot for you to acquire. This guide covers all gear you get from The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV.

All gear in The Fell Court of Troia

Each boss in The Fell Court of Troia will have multiple items available for you upon defeating them. You can only defeat the boss once in the dungeon and acquire their loot, but you can repeat the dungeon to try and get a better drop. You may want to run with a party of players rather than going with the NPCs, as the NPCs will not reward you as much loot for defeating these bosses.

Evil Dreamer

These are all the items you might get after defeating the first boss.

Beatrice

These are all the items you might receive for defeating the second boss.

Scarmigilione

These are all the items you might receive for defeating the final boss.