How to unlock The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV

As you progress through Final Fantasy XIV’s Main Scenario Quest, you will face several dungeons and trials along the way. The Fell Court of Troia is one of these many dungeons; you will need to work together alongside a party to progress through it. You have the option of working together with other players or working with a group of companions featured from the main story. However, you need to reach a particular moment to unlock this content. This guide covers how you can unlock The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get to The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV

The Fell Court of Troia will be available as you progress through the Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 update. It will be the first dungeon you unlock in this patch. You will need to go through the standard Endwalker campaign, completing all the Main Scenario Quests associated with it. After you’ve done this, the 6.1 patch quests will be available for you, where you’ll be exploring life as an adventurer, and you can make your way back to your roots. However, nothing is ever easy, and you will continue to face multiple challenges along the way.

The Fell Court of Troia dungeon will be available shortly after starting 6.2, Buried Memory. Here, you will have expanded the void gate in the treasure vault. Now, you can set forth to locate Vrtra’s brood-sister, Azdaja, in the Thirteenth.

This will be a standard dungeon where you will need a party of one tank, two DPS, and one healer. As we previously shared, you can choose to complete this dungeon alongside players who fill these roles or NPC characters featured in the story. Both are suitable choices, but you have a chance to earn more loot with actual players. After completing this dungeon, The Fell Court of Troia will be added to your duty finder, and you can return to try completing it again at any time.