All Ghavoran Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

As you explore Metroid Dread’s Planet ZDR, you’ll eventually reach the forest region of Ghavoran. Much like the plants and trees found here, you too can grow stronger and mightier by increasing your energy. To do that, you’ll need to find Energy Tanks – each one gives you a healthy increase of 99.

You can also come across Energy Parts in the area. Collect four of these, and they’ll combine to form a whole health-boosting Tank. Here’s how to find all the Tanks and Parts in Ghavoran.

Energy Tank #1 | Requirements: Ice Missile

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get this right after you’ve beaten the Ghavoran EMMI and acquired its Ice Missile ability. Exit through the highest eastern door and hop up to the ledge in the next room. Use your new Ice Missile to destroy the fiery Enky blocking the way, and the E Tank will be yours.

Energy Part #1 | Requirements: Morph Ball, Grapple Beam, Ice Missile

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found just below the previous Energy Tank, in the large open portion of the same chamber. Along the left-hand wall is a Grapple Beam Block you can yank away, but you’ll need to use an Ice Missile on the nearby flower first – it’ll wither away after just a second otherwise. While it’s frozen, yank away the Grapple Beam Block then fire a Missile to destroy its neighboring block. The Energy Part is inside it, so jump to the ledge and tuck into Morph Ball form to grab your prize.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back for updates!