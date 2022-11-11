All Guiding Light armor piece locations in God of War Ragnarok

While exploring Midgard in God of War Ragnarok, you can find several resources and armor pieces to add to your collection. These are worthwhile adventures alongside the main story and will prepare you for upcoming trials and challenges. You can find an armor set traversing Midgard’s bitter colds called the Guiding Light set. This guide covers where to find all Guiding Light armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Guiding Light armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok

The Guiding Light armor set is available alongside the Guiding Light quest. You won’t receive it as a reward for completing this side quest, but every location you visit of Tyr’s statue will have an armor piece next to it that you can dig up. You’ll want to gather them all the complete the set and bring it back to the forge to improve them, should you require more robust armor pieces.

The first armor piece you can find is close to the northwest location of the Lake of Nine. These will be the Gauntlets of Guiding Light.

The second armor piece is close to the center, nearby the final armor piece, but it’s better to go for this one after you’ve grabbed the three that appear in the Lake of Nine. This armor piece is the Breastplate of Guiding Light.

The third statue location does not have an armor piece. Instead, it has an amulet enhancement called Jotunheim’s Essence, and although it might not be a piece of armor, it’s still a worthwhile find. The final armor piece is close to the north, where you discovered the second armor piece. You will need to bypass the rocks at this location and defeat the Frost Dradungr protecting it. You will find it next to the runes on Tyr’s statue, and it will be the Waist Guard of Guiding Light.