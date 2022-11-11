How to complete Guiding Light in God of War Ragnarok

When returning to Midgard in God of War Ragnarok, the remnants of Tyr’s old stature will be scattered through the Lake of Nine. The statue was broken during Kratos and Thor’s battle at the beginning of the game. Should you examine these pieces, you’ll have the opportunity to investigate every broken piece, and they will have runes on them that Kratos can read. Here’s what you need to know to complete Guiding Light in God of War Ragnarok.

All Guiding Light steps in God of War Ragnarok

You can start this quest when reaching the northwest part of the Lake of Nine. We started this quest close to where you can find the blacksmith hut next to the Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three Guiding Light locations for you to find in the Lake of Nine. The fourth and final one will be elsewhere, close to the Shores of Nine. After investigating the first part of Tyr’s statue, the other one in the Lake of Nine will be to east of your current position. It will be Tyr’s helmet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you will want to go further southeast to find the next part of Tyr’s statue. This will be the spear, and you can find it at the farthest point of all the broken pieces.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now need to return to the north, close to where you found the second statue section. There will be a blocked area you can bypass to the north and then take a left, going through part of Tyr’s broken statue. On the other side, there will be a pair of Frost Gardungr waiting for you that you will need to dispatch. Once they have been eliminated, return to where you came through, and look to the left. There will be brambles you can burn, revealing the final runes for the Guiding Light side quest.