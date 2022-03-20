All guns and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
An explosive season has arrived.
It may be the start of a new chapter, but Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is introducing a mass amount of new and returning weapons to the game. That being said, players will notice that some weapons that debuted last season have been removed, such as the Flare Gun and Spider Man’s Web Shooters. No matter, there are still plenty of weapons to discover in the battle royale.
For one, as first leaked by Twitter user iFireMonkey, Chapter 3 Season 2 has unvaulted thermal scoped weapons as well as the classic Revolver. Keep in mind, you will likely spot most of these weapons through chests and ground loot, but a few will need to be purchased from NPCs. You can also expect this list to grow, as the season is likely to add more weapons as it progresses.
Here’s every confirmed weapon inside of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
- Anvil Rocket Launcher
- Auto Shotgun
- Boom Sniper Rifle
- C4
- Drum Shotgun
- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper
- Huntermaster’s Saber’s Thermal Rifle
- Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic)
- Ranger Assault Rifle
- Revolver
- Sidearm Pistol
- Shadow Tracker (Exotic)
- Shockwave grenades
- Stinger SMG
- Storm Scout Sniper Rifle (Exotic)
- Striker Pump Shotgun
- The Dub
- Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
- Thermal Scoped Revolver (Exotic)
