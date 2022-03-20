All guns and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It may be the start of a new chapter, but Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is introducing a mass amount of new and returning weapons to the game. That being said, players will notice that some weapons that debuted last season have been removed, such as the Flare Gun and Spider Man’s Web Shooters. No matter, there are still plenty of weapons to discover in the battle royale.

For one, as first leaked by Twitter user iFireMonkey, Chapter 3 Season 2 has unvaulted thermal scoped weapons as well as the classic Revolver. Keep in mind, you will likely spot most of these weapons through chests and ground loot, but a few will need to be purchased from NPCs. You can also expect this list to grow, as the season is likely to add more weapons as it progresses.

Here’s every confirmed weapon inside of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Anvil Rocket Launcher

Auto Shotgun

Boom Sniper Rifle

C4

Drum Shotgun

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Huntermaster’s Saber’s Thermal Rifle

Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic)

Ranger Assault Rifle

Revolver

Sidearm Pistol

Shadow Tracker (Exotic)

Shockwave grenades

Stinger SMG

Storm Scout Sniper Rifle (Exotic)

Striker Pump Shotgun

The Dub

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped Revolver (Exotic)

