All haiku locations on Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima

Haikus are a beautiful art form that in Jin’s case has him reflect on the stunning environments around him. In a game with so much action, it’s nice to take some solace and breathe. As you complete these haikus on Iki Island within Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll collect three new headbands and the Well-Rounded Warrior trophy.

Mountainside Haiku

Standing before the ocean, you prepare to write a philosophical haiku. This location is around white blossoms and is on a cliff. It stands northeast of Tatsu’s Ladder and southwest of Mount Takenotsuji in the northeast area of Iki Island. You’ll retrieve the Headband of Acceptance for your efforts.

Waterfall Haiku

Set in the Lone Spirit Falls in the northwest of Iki Island, Jin Sakai observes a stunning waterfall trickling down into Kitsune’s Pond below. It is located southeast of Wanderer’s Bluff and northeast of Fune’s Refuge. You’ll acquire the Headband of Solace from finishing this short poem.

Wisteria Haiku

Deep in the heart of Senjo Gorge lies a resting place to write a haiku. It is the southern area of Iki Island, easy to Weeping Mother’s Meadow and northeast of Buddha’s Footprints. You know you’re in the right place when you see a purple forest. You may have to traverse to the haiku location with your rope hook by swinging from place to place. You’ll gain the Headband of Regret from writing this haiku.