All Halloween Event Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Embrace the Halloween spirit and decorate your valley with spooky flair with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Halloween Event.

You’ve probably seen all the pumpkin and candy decor and wondered, “Hey, where the heck is all this coming from?” The Halloween event is back from October 24 to November 1, 2023. While it’s not the most flashy event, you can reap some excellent rewards. The Halloween event takes place in the village tab under the Events section and consists of five exciting tasks.

How to Complete Every Halloween Task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Complete Sugar Rush Task in DDV

Sugar Rush is a three-stage task:

Eat 15 sweets to earn the Happy Jackal Lantern reward.

Reach 30 sweets to unlock the Mischievous Jackal Lantern.

Devour 45 sweets to snag the Friendly Jackal Lantern. Maybe it’s time to make an appointment with the dentist, too.

How to Complete the Trick or Treat Task in DDV

Spread the spooky spirit by gifting candy to 10 different villagers. Make sure you track down different villagers; it’s a specific bunch you’ll need to treat. For completing this task, you’ll get the Mickey Mouse pumpkin.

How to Complete the A Three-Course Halloween Meal in DDV

Collect red, green, and purple candies from candy buckets scattered around the Plaza. Eat one of each color to receive a Green Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty Candy Bucket.

Related: Best Spooky Furniture for Halloween Decor in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to Complete Villainy Wears Many Masks Task in DDV

Wear a mask from your wardrobe’s mask category. The Incredible Super Mask, Plague Mask, Donald Duck Mask, or Snorkel Mask all qualify. After donning your chosen disguise, you’ll be rewarded with a Purple Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty Candy Bucket.

How to Complete Stockpiling Pumpkins in DDV

Harvest 100 pumpkins. Whether you choose to sell them, hoard them, or turn them into delectable pumpkin puffs doesn’t matter. You’ll still get a Pumpkin Stack for completing it.