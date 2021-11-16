All Hatake Kakashi Fort Jutsu punchcard challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 continues to roll from week to week, which means that yet another NPC is being added to the map. This week, it is Kakashi, and he has all new challenges for us to complete in the game.

Each of Kakashi’s Fort Jutsu punchcard challenges is worth 30,000 XP that will go toward your Battle Pass. With five challenges, that gives a total of 150,000 XP. This is good news, as some folks are struggling to level up their Battle Pass this season.

Scout a UFO crash site (1)

Hit players with Paper Bomb Kunai (3)

Build a structure after taking damage (1)

Place or destroy a trap (1)

Tame wildlife with the Hunter’s Cloak (1)

For the most part, Kakashi’s challenges are pretty simple. Only the Hunter’s Cloak might catch people out, as it has been a while since many players will have built it. All you need to do is find four pieces of meat by hunting wildlife, then look in your Inventory and go the Crafting menu.

The season is also drawing to a close and is due to end in a little under a month, on December 6. Make sure you have all the punchcards completed before them to get all your battle pass rewards.