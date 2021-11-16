Where to find Hatake Kakashi in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – NPC #28

Hatake Kakashi is a new NPC that has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in the v18.40 update. He will have new punchcard challenges that players can complete, each one gaining them 30,000 XP toward their Battle Pass. As the season is coming to a close soon, these punchcards are more important than ever for people who wish to max out their Battle Pass. Kakashi has been added to the game as part of the Naruto event.

To begin the challenges, you first need to track down Kakashi. He can be found to the west of Lazy Lake town, and north of the small island in the middle of Lazy Lake itself. He will be in the gentle hills that make up this part of the map.

Image by Gamepur

You may find the NPC wandering around in this general area, as they all have patrol paths that they will follow. When you get close, you will be able to see exactly where they are thanks to a speech bubble symbol that will appear both on the map, and on your main screen.

