How to Sign Up for the Cinder City Pre-Alpha Test

Learn how to sign up and when the Cinder City Pre-Alpha starts with this quick guide.

Players eager to get an early look at Cinder City can now officially register for the game’s upcoming US-exclusive Pre-Alpha Playtest. Developer and publisher NC (formerly NCSOFT) has opened sign-ups ahead of the three-day testing period, giving players the chance to experience hours of early campaign gameplay while helping shape the future of the cinematic open-world shooter. If you’re interested in taking part, here’s everything you need to know about the Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest, including its schedule, eligibility, and how to sign up.

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How to Sign Up for and Play Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest

The upcoming Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest will take place from August 14-16, 2026, and is open to players in the United States. Those selected will be able to play through early campaign missions set within the game’s post-apocalyptic version of Seoul while providing feedback to the development team. To sign up for the playtest, follow these steps:

Visit the Cinder City pre-alpha sign-up page. Click on Sign Up Now for the Pre-Alpha Playtest. Enter your date of birth and click on Continue. Sign in with your Discord (you need to be logged into Discord on your PC to sign up for the test). Continue with the sign up and enter your details. Click on Save once you’re done. IMPORTANT : You need to be from the United States to be eligible for the Pre-Alpha Playtest. Click on Sign Up and complete the player survey. Check your email inbox for the sign-up completion email. Click the Complete Sign-Up button in the email you receive to complete your sign-up.

Cinder City is a massive multiplayer open-world cinematic PvE third-person shooter – Image via NC America

Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest Times

The Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest will be available during the following time windows:

Date Playtest Time (PT) Friday, August 14 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM (UTC -7) Saturday, August 15 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM (UTC -7) Sunday, August 16 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM (UTC -7)

Cinder City Developer Preview

Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest FAQ

Q: When does the Cinder City Playtest start? A: The first playtest starts on August 14-16, 2026, and lasts between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM (UTC -7).

Q: Until when do you have time to sign up for the Cinder City Playtest? A: The playtest access will be given out starting August 12th. The developers haven’t set a deadline for the sign-ups, but we expect them to close on August 12th.

Q: Can you sign up for the Playtest if you are not from the United States? A: No. Players who are not from the United States are not eligible for the test. However, you can try to bypass the lockout using a VPN to sign up, but there is no guarantee it will work.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest. While this test is limited to US players, it marks the first major opportunity for the community to experience the game’s open-world shooter gameplay and provide valuable feedback ahead of future testing phases. For more helpful content, check out the Guides category here at Gamepur.

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