How to Sign Up for the Cinder City Pre-Alpha Test

Players eager to get an early look at Cinder City can now officially register for the game’s upcoming US-exclusive Pre-Alpha Playtest. Developer and publisher NC (formerly NCSOFT) has opened sign-ups ahead of the three-day testing period, giving players the chance to experience hours of early campaign gameplay while helping shape the future of the cinematic open-world shooter. If you’re interested in taking part, here’s everything you need to know about the Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest, including its schedule, eligibility, and how to sign up.
How to Sign Up for and Play Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest
The upcoming Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest will take place from August 14-16, 2026, and is open to players in the United States. Those selected will be able to play through early campaign missions set within the game’s post-apocalyptic version of Seoul while providing feedback to the development team. To sign up for the playtest, follow these steps:
- Visit the Cinder City pre-alpha sign-up page.
- Click on Sign Up Now for the Pre-Alpha Playtest.
- Enter your date of birth and click on Continue.
- Sign in with your Discord (you need to be logged into Discord on your PC to sign up for the test).
- Continue with the sign up and enter your details. Click on Save once you’re done.
- IMPORTANT: You need to be from the United States to be eligible for the Pre-Alpha Playtest.
- Click on Sign Up and complete the player survey.
- Check your email inbox for the sign-up completion email.
- Click the Complete Sign-Up button in the email you receive to complete your sign-up.
Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest Times
The Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest will be available during the following time windows:
|Date
|Playtest Time (PT)
|Friday, August 14
|5:00 PM – 9:00 PM (UTC -7)
|Saturday, August 15
|5:00 PM – 11:00 PM (UTC -7)
|Sunday, August 16
|5:00 PM – 11:00 PM (UTC -7)
Cinder City Developer Preview
Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest FAQ
A: The first playtest starts on August 14-16, 2026, and lasts between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM (UTC -7).
Q: Until when do you have time to sign up for the Cinder City Playtest?
A: The playtest access will be given out starting August 12th. The developers haven’t set a deadline for the sign-ups, but we expect them to close on August 12th.
Q: Can you sign up for the Playtest if you are not from the United States?
A: No. Players who are not from the United States are not eligible for the test. However, you can try to bypass the lockout using a VPN to sign up, but there is no guarantee it will work.
That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Cinder City Pre-Alpha Playtest. While this test is limited to US players, it marks the first major opportunity for the community to experience the game’s open-world shooter gameplay and provide valuable feedback ahead of future testing phases. For more helpful content, check out the Guides category here at Gamepur.
Published: Jul 30, 2026 12:18 pm