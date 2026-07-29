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Shift Lock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds
Image by Gamepur
Category:
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Roblox

100+ The Strongest Battlegrounds Shift Lock ID Codes

All the coolest Shiftlock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds in one place!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
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Published: Jul 29, 2026 10:36 am

Shift lock (shiftlock) ID codes allow you to change the default aim circle visible when you shiftlock in The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience. These codes are IDs of image assets on the Roblox Asset Store, and you can use one of the thousands available to customize your gameplay experience. In the guide below, we will cover how to change the shiftlock ID, where to find them, and most importantly, all the best shiftlock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds!

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Best The Strongest Battlegrounds Shift Lock ID Codes

In the table below, you can find 100+ of the coolest shiftlock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience. The ID codes are references to published decals available on the Roblox Asset Store and work for everyone.

IMPORTANT: Details on how to use custom shift lock IDs and where to find more are below the table.

decal nameID code
Ame Crosshair6848872702
Among Us117296168536540
Among Us Face9180622665
Anime Crosshair7831350554
Anime Girl6421296789
Astolfo Crosshair7853070009
Banana Cat5009915795
Bee6453803948
Berserk112458206808185
Black & Pink Heart11722865980
Black Dragon118516581702648
Black Figure101292267271626
Black Spiral130499812243487
Black Symbol118245165705001
Blackflash129798943968794
BubbleGum Candy8376286034
Cat Crosshair5998624778
Cat Meme8073107221
Chad Cat13979677676
Chinese Letter12472046162
Clean Crosshair14579673331
Cosmic Garou131352161368521
Danger Skull11722153703
Dazzling Star11716557686
Demon Aura99913624572213
Demon Eyes108478110930816
Demon Hunter10528567042
Dragon Ball11759192985
Dragon’s Roar77928697319918
El Gato13839617255
Ellen Joe124411697763209
Embodiment of Apophis91823647
Emerald105532421272560
Event Horizon82113401829625
Evo Red Crosshair5648767427
Frog Crosshair11747026155
Gear 5 Luffy11286223267
Genshin Hu Tao6942501524
Gnome5528265360
Goku11836165463
Gun Cat5205790785
Hatsune Miku74498370522728
Heart Crosshair11754490323
Hello Kitty11779925287
High Cross11767037107
Hitman 047135299451413402
Horror10722835155
Kitty97291822
Kitty Paw11722554017
Komi San Crosshair5995357646
Kuromi Crosshair11893991321
Life Heart136349630363409
Lifeform113528024845531
Luffy10511855986
Luffy Doggo8964489619
Matrusi Crosshair11790860834
Maxwell The Cat11914981726
Megamind Meme10180628683
Minecraft NPC117965789087452
Miku Nakano112837590203183
Nice Cat15771263443
Ninja Curse11723817205
Noob Head6877509129
Obito5890113294
Pewdienoob4705269490
Pika Crosshair11754499452
Pickle Rick11915631786
Pink Anime Girl10149736886
Pink Dot Glow11717587201
Power11778372908
Punch111843920739596
Purple Spectral Aim113513504514314
Purple Straw Hat Logo9476335037
Rem Crosshair140185212240275
Roblox Among Us6690646068
Roblox Logo5654914758
Roblox Model12345678
Sad Spongebob10729455634
Sharingan110312595891409
Sharingan 2110312595891409
Six Eyes89697426987219
Six Eyes 2122019960757732
Six Eyes 387642604695954
Skulls55511722
Smiley Face5015860978
Spidy Crosshair11760170230
Spider-Man Crosshair12004870874
Spyglass137870760510575
Squid Game 0677590111033
Stare Cat6026124701
Straw Hat Doge7041931594
Straw Hat Pirates9135367858
Sukuna7773904469
Sukuna Shrine137680896471279
Super Super Happy Face9951352002
SUS6792465928
Techno Oni123538343865945
The Rock8620551404
Tiger’s Wrath93201812284737
Timer Clock121252420415947
White Broken Heart15331784439
Wolf’s Howl126383803497590

How to Use Custom Shift Lock in The Strongest Battlegrounds

How to use Shift Lock ID codes in The Strongest Battlegrounds
Image by Gamepur

Changing the shiftlock decal ID is a free option that can be enabled in the settings menu. To find the shiftlock menu, go to Settings (cogwheel icon) → Configuration Adjust Shiftlock. In that menu, you can input a custom shiftlock ID, change the crosshair size, and offset the crosshair’s position.

What Does Changing the Shift Lock ID Do?

What do the Shift Lock ID codes do in The Strongest Battlegrounds
Image by Gamepur

Changing the shiftlock ID replaces your default shiftlock crosshair with a custom one. The images used instead of the default crosshair can be partially transparent, though that depends on the way the decal was uploaded to the Roblox Asset Store.

Where to Find Shift Lock IDs (Image IDs)

Where to find Shift Lock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience
Image by Gamepur

As we mentioned before, the assets you can use instead of the default shiftlock crosshair are all images available on the Roblox Asset Store. Note that decals are not the same as images when browsing the store. To copy an image’s ID, do the following:

  • Go to the Roblox Asset Store.
  • Open a decal asset.
  • Click on the three dots in the top right.
  • Click on Copy Texture ID.
    • NOTE: Asset IDs aren’t the same as Texture IDs and won’t work if you try to use them in The Strongest Battlegrounds.
  • Paste the ID into the in-game menu.

The Strongest Battlegrounds Shiftlock IDs FAQ

Can you make your own custom crosshairs and use their IDs?

To make a custom crosshair, you need to publish an asset on the Roblox Asset Store. It’s a lengthy process, but you can do it.


The ID isn’t working. What do I do?

If the ID isn’t working, make sure that you copied the Texture ID and not the Asset ID. Also, double-check the ID in case you are typing it out.


How do I change the ID back to the default one?

Click on the X button next to the Change Shiftlock text field to revert it to the default crosshair.

That covers all you need to know regarding the best shiftlock codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience and how to use them. For more helpful guides, including our Be The Final Boss tier list, visit the Roblox section here at Gamepur!

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