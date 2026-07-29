100+ The Strongest Battlegrounds Shift Lock ID Codes

All the coolest Shiftlock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds in one place!

Shift lock (shiftlock) ID codes allow you to change the default aim circle visible when you shiftlock in The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience. These codes are IDs of image assets on the Roblox Asset Store, and you can use one of the thousands available to customize your gameplay experience. In the guide below, we will cover how to change the shiftlock ID, where to find them, and most importantly, all the best shiftlock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds!

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Best The Strongest Battlegrounds Shift Lock ID Codes

In the table below, you can find 100+ of the coolest shiftlock ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience. The ID codes are references to published decals available on the Roblox Asset Store and work for everyone.

IMPORTANT: Details on how to use custom shift lock IDs and where to find more are below the table.

decal name ID code Ame Crosshair 6848872702 Among Us 117296168536540 Among Us Face 9180622665 Anime Crosshair 7831350554 Anime Girl 6421296789 Astolfo Crosshair 7853070009 Banana Cat 5009915795 Bee 6453803948 Berserk 112458206808185 Black & Pink Heart 11722865980 Black Dragon 118516581702648 Black Figure 101292267271626 Black Spiral 130499812243487 Black Symbol 118245165705001 Blackflash 129798943968794 BubbleGum Candy 8376286034 Cat Crosshair 5998624778 Cat Meme 8073107221 Chad Cat 13979677676 Chinese Letter 12472046162 Clean Crosshair 14579673331 Cosmic Garou 131352161368521 Danger Skull 11722153703 Dazzling Star 11716557686 Demon Aura 99913624572213 Demon Eyes 108478110930816 Demon Hunter 10528567042 Dragon Ball 11759192985 Dragon’s Roar 77928697319918 El Gato 13839617255 Ellen Joe 124411697763209 Embodiment of Apophis 91823647 Emerald 105532421272560 Event Horizon 82113401829625 Evo Red Crosshair 5648767427 Frog Crosshair 11747026155 Gear 5 Luffy 11286223267 Genshin Hu Tao 6942501524 Gnome 5528265360 Goku 11836165463 Gun Cat 5205790785 Hatsune Miku 74498370522728 Heart Crosshair 11754490323 Hello Kitty 11779925287 High Cross 11767037107 Hitman 047 135299451413402 Horror 10722835155 Kitty 97291822 Kitty Paw 11722554017 Komi San Crosshair 5995357646 Kuromi Crosshair 11893991321 Life Heart 136349630363409 Lifeform 113528024845531 Luffy 10511855986 Luffy Doggo 8964489619 Matrusi Crosshair 11790860834 Maxwell The Cat 11914981726 Megamind Meme 10180628683 Minecraft NPC 117965789087452 Miku Nakano 112837590203183 Nice Cat 15771263443 Ninja Curse 11723817205 Noob Head 6877509129 Obito 5890113294 Pewdienoob 4705269490 Pika Crosshair 11754499452 Pickle Rick 11915631786 Pink Anime Girl 10149736886 Pink Dot Glow 11717587201 Power 11778372908 Punch 111843920739596 Purple Spectral Aim 113513504514314 Purple Straw Hat Logo 9476335037 Rem Crosshair 140185212240275 Roblox Among Us 6690646068 Roblox Logo 5654914758 Roblox Model 12345678 Sad Spongebob 10729455634 Sharingan 110312595891409 Sharingan 2 110312595891409 Six Eyes 89697426987219 Six Eyes 2 122019960757732 Six Eyes 3 87642604695954 Skulls 55511722 Smiley Face 5015860978 Spidy Crosshair 11760170230 Spider-Man Crosshair 12004870874 Spyglass 137870760510575 Squid Game 067 7590111033 Stare Cat 6026124701 Straw Hat Doge 7041931594 Straw Hat Pirates 9135367858 Sukuna 7773904469 Sukuna Shrine 137680896471279 Super Super Happy Face 9951352002 SUS 6792465928 Techno Oni 123538343865945 The Rock 8620551404 Tiger’s Wrath 93201812284737 Timer Clock 121252420415947 White Broken Heart 15331784439 Wolf’s Howl 126383803497590

How to Use Custom Shift Lock in The Strongest Battlegrounds

Image by Gamepur

Changing the shiftlock decal ID is a free option that can be enabled in the settings menu. To find the shiftlock menu, go to Settings (cogwheel icon) → Configuration → Adjust Shiftlock. In that menu, you can input a custom shiftlock ID, change the crosshair size, and offset the crosshair’s position.

What Does Changing the Shift Lock ID Do?

Image by Gamepur

Changing the shiftlock ID replaces your default shiftlock crosshair with a custom one. The images used instead of the default crosshair can be partially transparent, though that depends on the way the decal was uploaded to the Roblox Asset Store.

Where to Find Shift Lock IDs (Image IDs)

Image by Gamepur

As we mentioned before, the assets you can use instead of the default shiftlock crosshair are all images available on the Roblox Asset Store. Note that decals are not the same as images when browsing the store. To copy an image’s ID, do the following:

Go to the Roblox Asset Store .

. Open a decal asset .

. Click on the three dots in the top right.

in the top right. Click on Copy Texture ID . NOTE: Asset IDs aren’t the same as Texture IDs and won’t work if you try to use them in The Strongest Battlegrounds.

. Paste the ID into the in-game menu.

The Strongest Battlegrounds Shiftlock IDs FAQ

Can you make your own custom crosshairs and use their IDs? To make a custom crosshair, you need to publish an asset on the Roblox Asset Store. It’s a lengthy process, but you can do it.

The ID isn’t working. What do I do? If the ID isn’t working, make sure that you copied the Texture ID and not the Asset ID. Also, double-check the ID in case you are typing it out.

How do I change the ID back to the default one? Click on the X button next to the Change Shiftlock text field to revert it to the default crosshair.

That covers all you need to know regarding the best shiftlock codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds Roblox experience and how to use them. For more helpful guides, including our Be The Final Boss tier list, visit the Roblox section here at Gamepur!

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