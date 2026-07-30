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Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops cover image
Image via Bellring Games
Category:
Guides

Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops – How to Get All Rewards

Mistfall Hunter Twitch drops are here, and you better not miss out on them!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
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Published: Jul 30, 2026 02:22 pm

Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops are available to claim, and you’d better claim them on time, as they won’t last forever. Now, connecting your MH and Twitch accounts, as well as tracking your drop progress, can be tricky. With that in mind, we prepared the following Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops guide to help you grab all of them before the event expires.

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How to Get Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops

How to get Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops.
Image via Bellring Games

You can get Mistfall Hunter Twitch drops by connecting your MH and Twitch accounts and then watching specific streamers for a certain amount of time. The event lasts from July 30, 2026, 1:00 AM (UTC+0) until August 5, 2026, 12:59 AM (UTC+0). Follow the steps below to grab all of the drops before the event ends:

  1. Go to the official Mistfall Hunter Twitch drops page and sign in to the website using your Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation account

    Log in to the website using an account where you own a copy of Mistfall Hunter, or you won’t be able to link your Twitch account to it.

  2. Connect your Twitch account

    Once you log in, click the “Sign in to Twitch” button to connect your Twitch account to your profile on the relevant platform.

  3. Find streams with Twitch Drops enabled and watch them for four hours in total to grab all of the rewards

    Check which streams have drops enabled and tune in to one to start earning progress toward Twitch Drops.

  4. Claim your rewards on the Twitch Drops inventory page

    After you’ve watched relevant streams for a set amount of time, check your Twitch Drops inventory and redeem the rewards there.

  5. Launch Mistfall Hunter and check if you have received all of the drops

    Lastly, check your in-game mail and inventory for the rewards. Keep in mind that it might take a while for the rewards to be sent out to you.

All Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drop Rewards

Preview of the Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops rewards.
Image via Bellring Games

The Mistfall Hunter Twitch drops contain valuable resources and cosmetics. Keep in mind that some drops can only be earned while watching the listed MH partner streamers. Here are all the items you can get from this drops event:

RewardWatch Time
Requirement		Eligible Streams
Hunter Supply Chest30mAny
Avatar: Goddess of Fate1hAny
Gesture: Decipher4hAny
Excellent Weapon Selection Chest1hMH Partners only
Material Lucky Chest2hMH Partners only

Mistfall Hunter Twitch Drops FAQ

Q: How do I claim my Twitch Drops rewards?

A: You can claim your Twitch Drops rewards from your Twitch inventory. Once you do, the items will be sent to your in-game mail.


Q: I claimed my rewards but didn’t receive them. What should I do?

A: After you claim your drops, it might take up to 24 hours for them to be sent out to your character. Still, one thing you can try is logging out and back in, since that forces an immediate update of your in-game mail.


Q: Can I claim Twitch Drops more than once on the same account?

A: No, you can only redeem Twitch Drops once per account.

That does it for our guide on how to get Mistfall Hunter Twitch drops. For more of our guides, make sure to check out the Guides hub here on Gamepur. Also, be sure to bookmark Gamepur for more Mistfall Hunter content.

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