All Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Game Modes & Win Conditions, Explained

All the details you need on the various game modes in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam and the win conditions required to secure victory.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has landed, offering players a range of in-depth game modes to challenge themselves when going toe-to-toe with the enemy, and each mode has differences in the objectives and win conditions.

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Unlike other FPS titles, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is a more tactical affair, and constant communication with your team is vital to ensure cooperation when pushing to meet the objectives.

For a breakdown of all the different game modes in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and details on how to win, check out the guide below.

How Many Game Modes in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?

At launch, there are four different game modes for players to enjoy, but more could be added in time as the game evolves.

While many will be familiar to other FPS games, there are some specific points and terminology that make Hell Let Loose: Vietnam more unique, which can be confusing for new players to the series, but practice makes perfect.

If you’re unsure of exactly what you need to do, follow the directives from the Commander and Squad Leader, who will advise you on where to focus.

All Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Game Modes & Win Conditions

Operation. Image via Expression Games

Check out each subheading below for each specific game mode, and the win conditions required to achieve victory.

Warfare

Warfare can be compared to Battlefield’s Ground War mode, with the objective of pushing the enemy back and advancing to capture and secure contested sectors.

If you gain enough of the sectors, you’ll push into a final battle to capture the enemy’s Headquarters, but this isn’t required for victory.

In a case where a match reaches the time limit, the team that controls the majority of sections is crowned the winner.

Win Conditions

Capture the enemy HQ sector.

Control the majority of sectors when the time limit expires (90 minutes).

Offensive

Attack vs defence. One team is attacking, with the frontline moving across the battlefield to secure sectors, while the defending team works to stop them.

The attacking team’s objective is to capture all five points before eventually pushing into the defending team’s HQ sector. Attackers have 30 minutes to capture each active sector.

Once a sector has been lost by a defending team, it cannot be recaptured, and the game then moves into the next sector, restarting the 30 minute timer.

Win Conditions

Attackers: Capture all five points and secure the enemy HQ sector.

Defenders: Hold any active sector until the 30-minute timer expires.

Conquest

Rather than battling for a specific capture point, Conquest is a battle that provides freedom on what objective to target, rather than following a set order.

Teams are free to attack and capture any point in whatever order they choose, with players having to decide whether to defend a territory already in your team’s possession, or to attack an enemy-owned territory and attempt to take it over.

In Conquest, each team has a set amount of ‘Morale’, which is depleted whenever players redeploy. Morale will also be reduced depending on which team holds the most objective.

If a team runs out of Morale while the opposing team holds the majority of capture points, the opposing team wins. However, if the team controlling the majority of capture points is the first to run out of Morale, the match enters Overtime.

Win Conditions

Control the majority of capture points when the opposing team runs out of Morale.

Overtime: The team with Morale remaining must capture the majority of points before their own Morale is exhausted, or the opposing team wins.

Domination

Domination is another mode where the objective is to capture the opponent’s HQ, but there are differences from Warfare, as rather than advancing through specific zones, you first need to control the majority of the three capture points.

Matches begin with both teams fighting for control over three capture points, and when your team has a majority, at least two of three, the opposing team’s HQ becomes available to capture.

If a team successfully pushes into an enemy HQ and captures it, they secure victory. However, a HQ will become locked again if the majority of capture points is lost while tryuing to capture the HQ.

In a case where neither team captures the opposing HQ before the match time expires, the team controlling the majority of capture points wins.

Win Conditions

Capture the opposing team’s HQ.

Control the majority of capture points when the match timer expires.



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