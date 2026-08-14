Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Beginners Guide Tips & Tricks

A host of hints and tips for beginners to thrive and survive in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam and how to assist your team.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is now available worldwide, but players expecting a run-and-gun experience like Call of Duty are in for a rude awakening.

Recommended Videos

The title is a lot more tactical, slower-paced, and communication is vital, all of which can be daunting for a new player.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is an unforgiving game, and if you’re new to the title and the franchise, we’ve got some tips to help you survive.

Take It Slow

As mentioned, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is not a run-and-gun title where you can blitz around the map racking up kills and calling in killstreaks, and it’s a title where team contribution, rather than a straight-up KD ratio, is pivotal.

Running head-first into combat without support and organisation is a surefire way to encounter repeated deaths, and potentially put your teammates in danger if they try to support you to assist.

Instead, check every corner, move through foliage slowly, and be aware of your surroundings.

Start Simple

Simple Start. Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 17 total roles to play in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, many of which are complex and not designed for beginners, and each of them is important for securing victory.

Rather than diving head-first into one of the more complex roles, start from the basics, and work your way up. At first, you should begin as a Rifleman, which has basic tasks and a simple approach, but there are other easy ways to be of assistance.

Specialists are crucial for providing the Squad Leader with supplies, and it’s an easy ask to follow your leader around and provide supplies when they request them, and a Medic also has a fairly simple job on the face of it, where it’s easy to succeed.

From there, an Engineer is a solid bet, if you have good communication and understanding of the building mechanics, and you should focus on shadowing someone in a different role that you intend to play to learn the mechanics before taking the job on for yourself.

Communication Is Key

Communication is vital in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and while a microphone is not required, it is advised, as it’s the easiest way to call out to your teammates and contribute to the squad.

At a basic level, the ping system suffices, but in a shootout, it’s quicker to use voice communication. That way, you can detail exactly what you’re seeing, without having to fiddle with the mechanics of the ping system.

Overtalking is another issue too. Save your communication for crucial info, not as a lobby to have a chat with your mates, as this isn’t the game for that.

Stick With Your Squad

Set off alone in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and you’ll quickly find yourself in a difficult position. Therefore, staying with your squad is crucial.

Follow your Squad Leader and the instructions they provide, and stick with your squad when pushing on enemy objectives or defending capture points.

Squad Leaders can also place Outposts for you to spawn on, making it easier to get back into the fight quickly, and these are where you should prioritize spawning in.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy