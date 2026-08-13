The Commander role in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is reserved for those with in-depth experience.

There are a variety of roles to play in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, with a range of different mechanics, and arguably the most important of them all is the Commander.

Recommended Videos

Each team can only have one Commander, who is responsible for controlling the flow of the battlefield, choosing where to target enemies and direct teammates, as well as responding to any enemy threats that develop.

Naturally, it takes a lot of responsibility to be a Commander in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and you won’t be able to dive into the role immediately.

How to Unlock Commander Role in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Tutorial. Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the other roles in the game, the Commander role in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is not automatically unlocked, and you’re encouraged to work through tutorials first.

To access the Commander role, and the Squad Leader role, you must complete a few tutorials first, beginning with the “Getting Started” tutorial that introduces you to the main mechanics and controls of the game.

After that, specific tutorials for each of the roles must also be completed, with the Squad Leader tutorial detailing how to communicate with your squad, provide instructions, and get the most out of your squad in combat.

Meanwhile, the Commander tutorial is a lot more complex, introducing you to the various aspects of the role, including the abilities that can be called in to help turn the tide of battle.

Should You Play Commander in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?

Playing as a Commander in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is only advised for experienced players, as there’s a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders.

To play as a Commander, you need to have a detailed knowledge of all the other roles in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam so you can get the most out of your units, and know where to deploy them effectively, and what you should be directing them to do.

It’s advisable to start out working you way through a specific role and getting to grips with it, then learning the mechanics of other roles. Afterwards, the next step is to familiarize yourself in a Squad Leader role, which can serve as an introduction to the Commander.

Only when you truly feel experienced with leading a squad and have a familiarity with all the roles shopuld you take on the responsibility of a Commander, as going in without preparation is a quick way to experience defeat.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy