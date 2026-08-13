How To Build & Connect Tunnels In Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Tunnels are a crucial tool for the NVA in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam that can turn the tide of battle once you get used to the mechanics.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam may seem a one-sided affair given one outfit has an arsenal full of vehicles, aerial combat, and more, but tunnels are a key counter to helping secure victory.

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Tunnels are crucial to success when fighting as the NVA in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and having a strong tunnel system is literally the difference between life and death.

If you want to know how the tunnel system works in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and how to connect tunnels together, this guide has all the details.

How to Build Tunnels in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Connected. Screenshot by Gamepur

Tunnels in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam are constructed using the game’s building mechanics and are a relatively simple process, with the complexity instead coming from linking them together.

Building tunnels does not require any Supplies, but there are still some limitations to consider, which we’ll go into later on.

Here’s the step-by-step guide to building tunnels.

Open your Field Pad. Scroll to the tunnel option. Select to place the tunnel and complete construction.

Using a tunnel, you can quickly traverse the map safe from enemy fire, providing a great approach when you need to reposition to escape enemy attack, or to find a better vantage point to take out enemies or vehicles.

Placing a tunnel is just the first step, however, and having a string of connecting tunnels is how to benefit from the system fully.

How to Connect Tunnels in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Tunnels in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam can be connected to each other and to a Garrison, helping the NVA to traverse the map and escape from enemy attacks.

As a Commander or Squad Leader, open the Tactical Map, click on a tunnel icon, then click on another tunnel or Garrison to connect them. By repeating the process, you can craft a more complex system of tunnels.

Tunnels must be at least 100m apart, with a maximum of 400m, and there is a five-minute cooldown on your individual construction of them, so you’ll need to be tactical with your placement, and constant communication is vital.

The base limit for tunnels is a maximum of 12, but you can remove any tunnels you no longer need, and the Commander ability can increase the maximum to 15.

When entering a tunnel, you don’t have to manually crawl through. Instead, a cutscene will play, with the exact length depending on the total distance you are travelling.

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