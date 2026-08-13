All Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Roles & Equipment, Explained

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has plenty of ways to play, depending on your strengths and where you want to focus, and having a balanced team is vital to achieving success.
Unlike run-and-gun titles, where you can fill into any role simultaneously, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is a more in-depth experience, with each role having a key part to play in pushing for victory, and communication is key.
If you’re looking to find out details on which Hell Let Loose: Vietnam role you’re best suited for, or what you should be focusing on, this is the guide for you.
How Many Roles in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
There are 17 different roles to choose from in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, ranging from leading the troops on the battlefield to focusing on specific objectives, like defeating enemy vehicles or sniping from distance.
For the most part, the US and NVA roles are the same, but there are some differences. For example, an NVA Machine Gunner is provided with an Anti-Air Gun.
Two roles, the Logistics officer and Pilot, are exclusive to the US team, and focus on the aerial aspects of the warfare.
All Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Roles
|Role Name
|Role Equipment
|Class Explained
|Commander
|Field Pad
M3 Binoculars
|Organize squads, place spawns, and use resources to control the battlefield.
|Squad Leader
|Field Pad
M3 Binoculars
Hammers
|Direct unit and ensure cooperation, following Commander directives, and place outposts and garrisons.
|Rifleman
|Hammer
Small Ammunition Box
|Frontline soldier, defend and take objectives.
|Medic
|Bandage
Revive
Hammer
|Heal teammates, revive teammates, and provide assistance to your squad.
|Specialist
|Supplies
Hammer
|Place down supplies, build deploy points for offense and defense.
|Machine Gunner
|Hammer
|Provide heavy fire. NVA gets Anti-Air gun.
|Grenadier
|Hammer
|Counter enemy vehicles with anti-tank launchers and grenades.
|Engineer
|Wrench
Hammer
Blow Torch
|Construct defenses, like barbed wire and barricades, and repair vehicles.
|Tank Commander
|Blow Torch
|Lead the Tank crew.
|Crewman
|Blow Torch
|Operates the tank, either as driver or gunner.
|Spotter
|Field Pad
M3 Binoculars
AN-M8 Flare
|Look out for enemy team and call out locations, work alongside Sniper.
|Sniper
|None
|Long-distance shooter, stay hidden and pick off enemies.
|Observer
|M3 Binoculars
Field Pad
Hammer
|Find targets for mortar unit.
|Support
|Hammer
Supplies
Explosive Ammo Box
|Place down supplies needed for mortar.
|Gunner
|Hammer
Wrench
|Build deployable mortar and operate it.
|Logistics Officer (US Only)
|None
|Pick up and drop off infantry and supplies.
|Pilot (US Only)
|None
|Fly helicopters.
Published: Aug 13, 2026 11:15 am