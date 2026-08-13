Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A sniper in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Spotted. Image via Expression Games
Category:
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Guides

All Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Roles & Equipment, Explained

All the Roles and specialized equipment in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam to help you prepare to push your team to victory.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Aug 13, 2026 11:15 am

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has plenty of ways to play, depending on your strengths and where you want to focus, and having a balanced team is vital to achieving success.

Recommended Videos

Unlike run-and-gun titles, where you can fill into any role simultaneously, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is a more in-depth experience, with each role having a key part to play in pushing for victory, and communication is key.

If you’re looking to find out details on which Hell Let Loose: Vietnam role you’re best suited for, or what you should be focusing on, this is the guide for you.

How Many Roles in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Combat in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Image via Expression Games

There are 17 different roles to choose from in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, ranging from leading the troops on the battlefield to focusing on specific objectives, like defeating enemy vehicles or sniping from distance.

For the most part, the US and NVA roles are the same, but there are some differences. For example, an NVA Machine Gunner is provided with an Anti-Air Gun.

Two roles, the Logistics officer and Pilot, are exclusive to the US team, and focus on the aerial aspects of the warfare.

All Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Roles

Role NameRole EquipmentClass Explained
CommanderField Pad
M3 Binoculars		Organize squads, place spawns, and use resources to control the battlefield.
Squad LeaderField Pad
M3 Binoculars
Hammers		Direct unit and ensure cooperation, following Commander directives, and place outposts and garrisons.
RiflemanHammer
Small Ammunition Box		Frontline soldier, defend and take objectives.
MedicBandage
Revive
Hammer		Heal teammates, revive teammates, and provide assistance to your squad.
SpecialistSupplies
Hammer		Place down supplies, build deploy points for offense and defense.
Machine GunnerHammerProvide heavy fire. NVA gets Anti-Air gun.
GrenadierHammerCounter enemy vehicles with anti-tank launchers and grenades.
EngineerWrench
Hammer
Blow Torch		Construct defenses, like barbed wire and barricades, and repair vehicles.
Tank CommanderBlow TorchLead the Tank crew.
CrewmanBlow TorchOperates the tank, either as driver or gunner.
SpotterField Pad
M3 Binoculars
AN-M8 Flare		Look out for enemy team and call out locations, work alongside Sniper.
SniperNoneLong-distance shooter, stay hidden and pick off enemies.
ObserverM3 Binoculars
Field Pad
Hammer		Find targets for mortar unit.
SupportHammer
Supplies
Explosive Ammo Box		Place down supplies needed for mortar.
GunnerHammer
Wrench		Build deployable mortar and operate it.
Logistics Officer (US Only)NonePick up and drop off infantry and supplies.
Pilot (US Only)NoneFly helicopters.
Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Explore the GAMURS Network
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Freelance gaming writer with an unhealthy Pokémon obsession. If you don't find him gaming, he's probably either sorting TCG bulk or having a nap.