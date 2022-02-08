All Hidden Achievements in Deep Rock Galactic

There are a wealth of achievements for Deep Rock Galactic. The exact number depends on the platform you are playing on, but whether you’re playing on Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam there will be a good handful that are hidden. Part of the fun in unlocking these achievements is exploring and discovering them for yourself, but if you are struggling to platinum the game we’ve got everything you need to know about these hidden achievements and how to unlock them.

Deep Rock Galactic’s Hidden Achievements

In total, there are 22 Hidden Achievements in Deep Rock Galactic. They range from the simple to the frustratingly complex, but with a bit of effort, all of them should be unlockable.