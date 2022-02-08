All Hidden Achievements in Deep Rock Galactic
There are a wealth of achievements for Deep Rock Galactic. The exact number depends on the platform you are playing on, but whether you’re playing on Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam there will be a good handful that are hidden. Part of the fun in unlocking these achievements is exploring and discovering them for yourself, but if you are struggling to platinum the game we’ve got everything you need to know about these hidden achievements and how to unlock them.
Deep Rock Galactic’s Hidden Achievements
In total, there are 22 Hidden Achievements in Deep Rock Galactic. They range from the simple to the frustratingly complex, but with a bit of effort, all of them should be unlockable.
- Advanced Robotics – Purchase a Mod in every tier for Bosco.
- Barrel Kicker – Kick ten barrels into the hoop without missing.
- Big Spender – Pay for 25 rounds at the Abyss Bar
- Bosco, You’re The Best – Complete 100 Solo Missions.
- Darwin Award – Sacrifice yourself to the Barrel Hoop while intoxicated.
- Designated Decoy – Take the most damage from a Dreadnought out of your whole team.
- Disc Jockey – Play 25 songs all the way to the end on the jukebox.
- Exploring My Options – Unlock a new primary and secondary weapon for the same character.
- Foreign Objects in the Launch Bay – Kick every barrel into the Launch Bay.
- Happy Feet– Spend a total of an hour or more dancing.
- Hit ‘em Where It Hurts – Score 1000 hits to a weak spot.
- I Like It Down Here – Stay in a mission for an hour or more.
- It’s My Party – Host and successfully complete 50 team missions.
- Lone Wolf – Complete 10 solo missions.
- Self Control – Successfully play 10 consecutive missions without kicking a single barrel on the Space Rig.
- State of the Art – Purchase a Mod in every tier for one of each upgradable item for the same character.
- That’s Not How You Play This Game – Throw a beer mug into the barrel hoop.
- The A-Team – Put a barrel in every seat in the Drop Pod.
- Time Well Spent – Stuff every single barrel on the Space Rig into the Drop Pod.
- What Are These Things? – Collect fire Error Cubes.
- Without a Paddle – Be the last dwarf standing, with no primary or secondary ammo left when a Dreadnought spawns.