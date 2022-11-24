All Home Ec final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the whole cooking mechanics added into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we should thank the developers for the Home Economics class. For this subject, players will constantly learn how to cook and what the various effects of the sandwiches mean. Now, after six classes, you have to take the final exam and pass, to get some nice rewards. To make your life easier, here are all the Home Ec final exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Home Ec final exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Home Ec final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon? A) Sparkling Power 2. Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power? B) It helps hatch strong Pokémon 3. What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers? C) Make food with others 4. What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty? A) Pokémon Wash 5. This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season? B) It doesn’t matter

You are only supposed to get four questions out of these five to pass the Home Ec final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies M if you passed the final exam. Players can get 35 Exp. Candies M by just taking and finishing all final exams. You can use these candies to get your Pokémon some much-needed experience.

Now that you have finished the final exam, you can also finish the friendship storyline/quest with Mr. Saguaro by finding him and talking to him in the Academy. Once you finish the third event, you will receive a quest to get the Sweet Herba Mystica for him. When you bring it back to him, you will get a Slowpoke Cup.